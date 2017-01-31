News By Tag
Veteran Broker John Berger Joins Lee & Associates Pasadena
"We are especially pleased that John has joined our team. His experience and expertise in helping businesses and individuals with acquisitions, dispositions and leasing of commercial properties in the greater Los Angeles area is phenomenal. He is a welcome addition to our local and national platform," said Christopher Larimore.
Before joining Lee & Associates Pasadena, Berger was a Senior Vice President with Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors for almost 10 years. Prior to that, he was a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley in its Private Client Wealth Management division. There, he worked closely with individuals and families regarding the oversight and management of their liquid assets. John then served as an Investment Advisor for the UBS Private Client Group, as a part of one of the most successful teams in the region.
During his commercial real estate career, Berger negotiated a number of significant transactions, including the 83,000-square-
A graduate of USC with a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance, Berger is an active member of the community, volunteering for numerous charities and currently serving on the Board of Trustees of Chandler School. He resides in Altadena with his wife and two daughters.
About Lee & Associates
Celebrating more than 37 years of leadership excellence in commercial real estate, Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locations across the U.S. and Canada including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vancouver BC, Washington and Wisconsin. With almost 900 brokers, Lee & Associates provides a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional, national and international level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com
Lee & Associates
Lee & Associates
