News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, Victoria L. Collier, on Retirement Fears
Decatur, GA, February 6, 2017: Victoria L. Collier, founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, has posted a new blog on her law firm's website entitled "The Greatest Financial Fears of Most Retirees," in which Ms. Collier acknowledges that the fears are well founded.
Collier writes, "Retiring has almost always been looked forward to as the "golden years." A time to relax and do the things you love to do after having worked hard for 30 or more years." "However," she adds, "in light of the 2008 real estate debacle, which devastated the retirement funds and lives of many and the uncertainty that faces the country with the new administration, retirement is no longer perceived as 'golden'."
Collier elaborates, "Not only do those who are nearing retirement age have worries, even the millennial group and beyond have much to think about."
Collier states, "The greatest fear of most people nearing retirement age is that will run out of money." She continues adding, "According to a recent survey conducted by Transamerica Corporation, 51% of respondents said their greatest retirement fear was outliving their savings. That was an increase from 44% in the previous year."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.elderlawgeorgia.com/
About Victoria Collier
Victoria L. Collier, CELA founded The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. to serve the legal needs of seniors when their health care needs increase. At The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. WE BELIEVE that people should not have to lose everything they've worked a lifetime to earn and that every person is an individual who deserves respect and the highest quality of life possible, regardless of age or ability
Victoria enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm, 1989-1995, and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, 1Lt. 2001-2004, JAG Corps. Victoria is a national expert on the VA Wartime Pension for veterans and their widows who need additional assistance with activities of daily living and helping them qualify for and receive tax-free income from the VA to pay for it. Victoria graduated from Valdosta State University with a B.A. in Psychology and then University of Nebraska, College of Law. In 2014, Victoria was awarded with the Alumni Master Award from the University of Nebraska.
Victoria is a Certified Elder Law Attorney through The National Elder Law Foundation and has been named as the only attorney in Georgia as "Fellow" of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Victoria was appointed by Governor Perdue to the Georgia Council on Aging, 2010 - 2016 and was awarded Dekalb County Veteran of the Year, 2013. She is the author of 47 Secret Veterans Benefits for Seniors; Paying for Long Term Care – Financial Help for Wartime Veterans: The VA Aid & Attendance Benefit. Victoria has co-authored several books: Blooper Episodes in Estate Planning, Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home, and Protect Your IRA: Avoid the 5 Common Mistakes. Most notably, Victoria co-authored the National Best Seller, The Road to Success, with Jack Canfield, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul series.
About The Elder & Disability Law Firm
The Elder & Disability Law Firm was established to serve the legal needs of senior citizens when their healthcare needs increase. The Firm focuses its entire practice on Elder Law and Estate Planning matters, which encompasses the areas of Asset Protection, Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits planning, Estate and Special Needs Planning. Victoria Collier has grown her law practice through her personable nature and good management skills.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse