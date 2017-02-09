News By Tag
Jail Chaplains & Sandy's Donuts Giving Hearts Day Announcement
Plan To Raise 'Bail' For Giving Hearts Day's Mr. Matchy Matchy After He's Charged With...
Where: Sandy's Donuts, 301 Main Avenue West, West Fargo
Speakers: Nancy Schafer, Jail Chaplains Board Chair
Cass County Sheriff's Office representative
Gerri Leach, Jail Chaplains Executive Director
Guest Appearance: Mr. Matchy Matchy
Jail Chaplains and Sandy's Donuts have an exciting caper for Giving Hearts Day. As he spreads Giving Hearts Day love in the community, Mr. Matchy Matchy is expected at the press conference ... but he's also wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office! What are the charges? Will he make it? Join us Wednesday afternoon to find out... and enjoy delicious donuts! Great visual opportunity to showcase Giving Hearts Day and the huge impact it will have on hundreds of area charities/non-
Each year over 8,500 men and women come through the Cass County Jail and have the opportunity to be ministered to by the Jail Chaplains program. Jail Chaplains is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It works to 'restore lives to the community with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ'. Lives are being repurposed through Jail Chaplains!
Check us out online at jailchaplains.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/
Contact
Gerri Leach/ Jail Chaplains Executive Director
***@ideaone.net
