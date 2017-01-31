 

Nogginwear Hats Chosen in Top 36 Valentine's Day Gifts for Him in 2017 by Brostrick

Brostrick picks Nogginwear as #32 in Top 36 Valentine's Day Gifts for Him in 2017
 
1 2 3 4 5
Nogginwear Irish Rover Hat
Nogginwear Irish Rover Hat
METHUEN, Mass. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Nogginwear, the First & Only Limited Edition Hat Subscription, is celebrating having their hats come in #32 of Top 36 Valentine's Day Gifts for Him in 2017 by Brostrick. "We were shocked and extremely honored to be listed with such great products like Birchbox, Burberry, UGG and Bose," says Mr. Weldon, Co-Founder & CEO. Weldon goes on to say the fact that a small company like Nogginwear was chosen has us just ecstatic.

Nogginwear works with several celebrities like celebrity Chef Brian Duffy of Spike TV's Bar Rescue and seen on NBC Today Show. Chef Brian Duffy's custom hat can be seen on himself and the staff at his latest restaurant project, Flying Fish Crafthouse, located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA, where he has partnered with Flying Fish Brewery to open a casual urban eatery with an open kitchen concept using sustainable resources.

Nogginwear is totally unique and different by not just designing and manufacturing a different premium retail quality limited edition series numbered hat each month for monthly hat subscribers but taking it up a notch with Limited Edition Series, the Artist Series and the recently added Hunting Series. What truly sets Nogginwear apart is all the hats are made in limited quantity as well and when they are gone they are not reproduced.

In the last few months, Nogginwear has signed some of the most well-known award winning artists in the cartoon/comic book world who are credited for their work at Disney, Hanna-Barbera, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, The Simpsons, MAD magazine and more; kicking off the limited-edition artist series hats with award winning comic book creator, writer Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Nogginwear's hunting series features outspoken Facebook personality and sensation Hillbilly Weatherman.

The Nogginwear business model and culture is also about giving back through established partnerships with non-profit organizations like the National Cartoonists Society Foundation and they recently teamed up with Smile Train, an international children's charity with a sustainable approach to a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate.

"It's about doing something different and unique while having fun providing a top-quality product and sharing it with our subscribers via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, not to mention it's a great gift for the hard to buy for person," says Mr. Weldon.

