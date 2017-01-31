News By Tag
Accumen Partners with Deaconess Health System to Improve Patient Outcomes
Deaconess Health System Implements New Program to Continue Commitment to Quality
Deaconess Health System is a premier provider of healthcare services in more than 40 locations including six hospitals, as well as more than 20 primary care locations and multiple specialty facilities. The organization was established in 1892 and has been led by the mission to advance the health and well-being of the community with a compassionate and caring spirit.
Although healthcare has changed tremendously over the health system's 125-year history, Deaconess has always upheld the principles of compassionate care, quality caregivers, and a commitment to service and medical science. Deaconess has continually been able to grow and improve the quality of life for its patients.
In partnership with Accumen, Deaconess will apply a patient-centered approach to drive less blood utilization, reduce overall blood spend, and align physicians, the health system, and blood providers on expectations and objectives. This partnership will allow for the creation of better patient outcomes and fulfill the missions of both organizations.
"Accumen is eager to begin making a positive impact and driving improved patient outcomes through our partnership with Deaconess. We are proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with another health system that is committed to providing the highest level of patient safety, quality of care, and cost saving initiatives,"
For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, visit Accumen.com.
Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com
