 
News By Tag
* Patient Blood Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Accumen Partners with Deaconess Health System to Improve Patient Outcomes

Deaconess Health System Implements New Program to Continue Commitment to Quality
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Patient Blood Management

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Accumen Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with Deaconess Health System in a multi-year agreement to implement a Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM) program. The partnership will strive to enhance the quality of care and improve patient safety and outcomes.

Deaconess Health System is a premier provider of healthcare services in more than 40 locations including six hospitals, as well as more than 20 primary care locations and multiple specialty facilities. The organization was established in 1892 and has been led by the mission to advance the health and well-being of the community with a compassionate and caring spirit.

Although healthcare has changed tremendously over the health system's 125-year history, Deaconess has always upheld the principles of compassionate care, quality caregivers, and a commitment to service and medical science. Deaconess has continually been able to grow and improve the quality of life for its patients.

In partnership with Accumen, Deaconess will apply a patient-centered approach to drive less blood utilization, reduce overall blood spend, and align physicians, the health system, and blood providers on expectations and objectives. This partnership will allow for the creation of better patient outcomes and fulfill the missions of both organizations.

"Accumen is eager to begin making a positive impact and driving improved patient outcomes through our partnership with Deaconess. We are proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with another health system that is committed to providing the highest level of patient safety, quality of care, and cost saving initiatives," said John Thomas, Vice President and General Manager at Accumen.

For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, visit Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

About Accumen-Chi

Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com

Contact
Cindy Judd
***@accumen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@accumen.com Email Verified
Tags:Patient Blood Management
Industry:Health
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Accumen, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share