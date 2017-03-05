 
Station Avenue Expands Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts Turbo Charged 2017 Billboard Line-Up

Going to the Poconos? Station Avenue is expanding Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts impressive line-up for 2017!
 
 
Station Avenue brings entertainment to Cove Haven Resorts in the Poconos!
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Station Avenue Productions, a legacy generating event and entertainment production powerhouse and the event production firm of Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts in the Poconos, is bringing exceptional entertainment to Cove Haven Resorts - with additional entertainers announced recently including DYNASTY, the Chinese Performing Arts Experience, CARNAVALE, popular magician and comedian Justin Willman and rising country music sensation Cassadee Pope.

"Station Avenue is excited to bring spectacular entertainment experiences to Cove Haven Resorts," reports CJ DiRoma, CEO of Station Avenue Productions, and an award-winning event and entertainment production expert and enterpreneur. "Station Avenue will be producing a score of outstanding entertainment experiences at Cove Haven Resorts throughout 2017."

Earlier this year, Station Avenue announced entertainment experiences including Howie Mandel (January) and more, with additions to Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts making headlines currently, with a robust entertainment line-up targeting the beautiful and romantic Pocono Mountains resort.

STATION AVENUE'S 2017
COVE HAVEN RESORTS
ENTERTAINMENT BILLBOARD:

March 5, 2017: Ja Rule & Dru Hill
March 12, 2017: DYNASTY, Chinese Performing Arts Experience
March 18, 2017: 2U: U2 Tribute Band
April 1, 2017: CARNIVALE DRAG SHOW
April 8, 2017: Changing in Latitude, The Jimmy Buffett Concert Experience
April 22, 2017: LoveSexy, A Truibute to the Music of PRINCE
May 20-21, 2017: JUSTIN WILLMAN
June 2 & 3, 2017: BOOGIE WONDER BAND
June 25, 2017: CASSADEE POPE

To view all events at Cove Haven, visit http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/entertainment.

ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS

In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California. Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit http://www.asterismgroup.com/StationAve.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Station Avenue on Twitter https://twitter.com/stationavenue or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.
Click to Share