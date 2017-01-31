Thrivous Launches Alpha, the Extended Daily Nootropic

Spread the Word

-- Thrivous, a human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Alpha, the extended daily nootropic. Alpha is designed for daily use to support long-term brain function. It is also designed to complement Clarity, Serenity, and Surge, nootropics previously developed and brought to market by Thrivous."Alpha is an investment in healthy cognitive aging," said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous. "Experience and science have helped us understand that there are several things we can do to 'extend the warranty' on our brains. Regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and stress management can all help. And of course a healthy diet with the right nutrients can help. That's where Alpha comes in. We've done our homework. Alpha combines what we believe, based on a broad review of clinical studies, to be the most well-researched and complementary nutrients for long-term brain function."Guided by science, Thrivous identifies nootropics and geroprotectors with the greatest potential to support healthy cognitive aging beyond what can be achieved through traditional lifestyle choices alone. Alpha contains ingredients at concentrations and amounts based on high levels of evidence for notable effect from peer-reviewed, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies on humans.Thrivous makes Alpha from substances in the human diet, including amino acid derivatives, fatty acids, and herbs. It does not contain substances derived from animals. All ingredients and capsules are vegan. Ingredients include Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha-GPC, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, and Ginkgo Biloba. Acetyl-L-Carnitine is an amino acid derivative. Supplementation may decrease ammonia to detoxify the brain. Alpha-GPC is a fatty acid produced naturally in the brain. Supplementation may support long-term brain function. Alpha-Lipoic Acid is a fatty acid. Supplementation may improve the effect of Acetyl-L-Carnitine. And Ginkgo Biloba is an ancient tree with fossils dating back 270 million years. Supplementation may support long-term brain function.Thrivous publishes the Alpha formula openly and completely, and strives to improve the formula continuously. This contrasts sharply with the practices of many vendors, who hide their product formulas behind proprietary blends. The open-source formula identifies all ingredients and their dosages, which is the only way for consumers to know what and how much they are using, so that they may make good decisions. Because science is never finished, Thrivous continuously monitors and reviews new studies, consults with its advisor board of physicians and scientists, and updates the Alpha formula accordingly.Thrivous publishes a certificate of analysis and quality for Alpha, sharing all test results from suppliers and manufacturers. This is exceptional among vendors, who often withhold test results or make them difficult to find. Suppliers subject each ingredient to stringent quality testing, including identity, potency, microbial, heavy metals, and other testing as appropriate prior to release for manufacturing. Manufacturers follow strict GMP regulation from the FDA in audited and certified facilities. They monitor production and test finished product to ensure quality prior to release for shipping.Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a physician before and during use.Thrivous is a human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. In pursuit of that mission, it develops and distributes nootropics, including Clarity, the daily nootropic to improve focus, memory, and mood, and to support brain function. For more information, please contact support@thrivous.com.