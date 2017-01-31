IAOP Announces Leadership Hall of Fame Inductees

Current Leaders from Colliers International and Ernst & Young to be Recognized by Industry

-- IAOP® today announced Dylan Taylor, Global President and COO, Colliers International, and Ben Trowbridge, Cyber Security Managed Services Leader, Ernst & Young, will be inducted into its prestigious Leadership Hall of Fame."IAOP is thrilled to recognize these leaders who have truly reshaped outsourcing,"said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "They have inspired each of us in the industry to higher achievements, and we all benefit from their contributions today."Both inductees are IAOP Certified Outsourcing Professional®(COP) and will be honored at a luncheon ceremony during The 2017 Outsourcing World Summit in San Antonio, Texas, in February. To attend this annual gathering of outsourcing professionals, please visit IAOP.org/Summit."Many of us associated with IAOP have known both Dylan Taylor and Ben Trowbridge for years and have personally watched and felt the impacts of their influence on the outsourcing market. The Advocacy and Outreach (A&O) Committee and I are thrilled to induct two of our contemporaries, peers and mentors. They represent the group of early adopters that we have the privilege to know," said A&O Committee chairman, Jan Erik Aase – Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research.Dylan Taylor is the Global President and COO of Colliers International. In this role, Dylan oversees the operations of more than 16,300 professionals working from more than 500 offices in 66 countries and annual revenues in excess of $2B. Dylan's leadership focuses on integrating operations across all service lines, enhancing client engagement strategies, cross-selling, fostering service excellence and an enterprising culture, and developing systems for supporting Colliers' strategic growth worldwide. Dylan has more than twenty years of global business experience. Early in his career, Dylan was involved in pioneering global account management service models in the electronics industry. After he entered the real estate industry, Dylan quickly became an industry thought leader and innovator in global corporate services and global outsourcing. Dylan has served as a co-principal author for several seminal works, including the groundbreaking Strategic Role of Place published by CoreNet in 2003, and the Global Sustainability Principles for the Real Estate Industry, published in 2016 by the World Economic Forum. Dylan is a former Vice Chair of the Global Real Estate Council of the World Economic Forum and project leader and Co-Chair for the World Economic Forum's project on the Future of Urbanization. Dylan is A Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute and a Delphi Fellow of Big Think."It is a great honor to be inducted into the IAOP Leadership Hall of Fame," said Taylor. "The recognition is very much a team award and speaks to the talented professionals who have made Colliers International an industry leader focused on enterprising and innovative collaboration."Ben Trowbridge has developed, shaped and led the growth of a variety of consulting and managed services business as a business unit leader, founder and high growth CEO. As the founder of Alsbridge, the leading Outsourcing advisory firm, Ben grew the company from start-up to industry leader, completed four successful acquisitions and achieved a five-year CAGR of 38% culminating in the sale of the company to a Private Equity firm in December 2012. As CEO, Ben was twice named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year EOY finalist. As CEO of Alsbridge, he led teams that created a variety of industry leading sustainable outsourcing approaches and acquired four companies to include in the Alsbridge service groups. Under his leadership, Alsbridge was recognized as an Inc-500 company and as one of the leading consulting firms by consulting magazine in 2013. Alsbridge was sold to Information Services Group (ISG), in 2016. Prior to Alsbridge, Ben served as the Chairman and CEO of United Messaging where he led the sale of the business in 2002. Before United Messaging, Ben served as Managing Partner for Ernst & Young's (EY) Managed Services Business, leading the start-up of a Global Outsourcing Business serving clients in Asia, North America, and Europe. Before Ernst & Young, he served in a variety of executive roles at Electronic Data Systems (now HP) where he led the development of sales in several new business units. Prior to the start of his civilian career, Ben served in the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Officer and as Company Commander on four separate occasions to include one of the Marine Corp's first Special Operations Capable Raid Companies."I am honored to be inducted into IAOP's Hall of Fame, and am grateful to the Alsbridge team for their passion and focus on long-term sustainable contracts that help client and provider find the true value," said Trowbridge. It's never easy going from zero to $50M. Each step along the way requires flexibility and unique team members that can handle the ubiquitous nature of highly fluid growth."Established by IAOP in 2006, The Hall of Fame continues to grow globally and now has close to 30 members in its ranks. The unique honor recognizes individuals for their outsourcing achievements as well as their contributions to community-based economic development and socially-directed investments, career development, education and training through outsourcing. Recipients of The Leadership Hall of Fame are selected by IAOP's Advocacy & Outreach Committee and include buyers, advisors, and outsourcing service providers from around the world. Other recent inductees are Gregg Kirchhoefer, Bill Metz, Christopher Stancombe, Adrian Quayle, Scott Springer, Michael Corbett, Michael Salvino, Mary Lacity, Leslie Willcocks, Jag Dalal, Dana S. Deasy, John K. Halvey and Mort Meyerson, among others.IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promote professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. 