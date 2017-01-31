News By Tag
Parents Plan To Use The Canada Child Benefit To Save For Post-Secondary Education
Canadian parents are looking to invest in their children's futures.
The CCB program is rolling out across Canada July 20th. Thousands of Canadian families are eligible for increased benefits. Knowledge First Financial, a leading RESP provider in Canada, commissioned the Ipsos poll to provide insight into what parents plan to do with the extra money.
"The poll results are really encouraging,"
According to the poll, three in ten (29%) parents said that the most important reason post-secondary education is worth the investment is because it is a basic requirement in today's job market. Others believe the most important reason is because it helps to develop practical/job skills (23%), analytical skills (18%) and helps gain life experience and personal growth (16%).
"Post-secondary education is critical. We live in an environment where young people looking for employment without a post-secondary education are at a serious disadvantage,"
The best way to save for a child's post-secondary education is to open or contribute to a RESP, or Registered Education Savings Plan. Opening a RESP allows parents to access federal government grants. Depending on their financial situation and province, other government grants could add even more to their savings. The earlier parents can start saving, the more they can take advantage of both government grants and compounding growth.
Compound growth produces a snowball effect that happens when you put your money in an investment that delivers a return and then your earnings are re-invested. The longer you leave your money, the greater the opportunity for growth. If you contribute to a RESP, your education savings will grow tax-free until the money is withdrawn. You'll also receive up to $7,200 from the Canada Education Savings Grant plus applicable provincial grants – all to help pay tuition fees and other post-secondary education expenses.
When Ipsos asked parents to identify how much of the CCB they will use to pay or save for various activities or expenses, they responded:
· 37% for day-to-day expenses
· 22% for post-secondary education
· 16% for childcare
· 14% for extra activities
· 5% for family vacations
· 6% for other purposes
For more information about RESPs, please visit: http://knowledgefirstfinancial.ca/
Visit the Government of Canada's online calculator to determine the CCB your family could receive:
http://www.budget.gc.ca/
Media Contact
Morgan Murphy
Account Manager, Smithcom Limited
morgan.murphy@
