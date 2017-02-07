e-ImageData Promotes Jeff Middleton to Vice President of Sales

End

-- e-ImageData, the worldwide industry leader in the design of innovative micrographic film scanning equipment, today announced the promotion of Jeff Middleton to Vice President of Sales. In this new position, Jeff will be responsible for managing both domestic and international sales as e-ImageData continues to develop powerful new features that brings microfilm into the digital world."Jeff Middleton has been an integral part of our continued success and we are thrilled to promote him to this new position," said Jim Westoby, president of e-ImageData.Jeff joined the company in 2008 as National Sales Manager and quickly grew our national reseller market. He brings with him twenty-five years of experience in the technology industry, and is an enthusiastic proponent of the advances made by e-ImageData to the microfilm scanning industry. Jeff commented, "I greatly enjoy working with our national accounts and resellers. I am excited for this new role and the opportunity to grow our international business."Based in Hartford, Wisconsin and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is a leading manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.