February 2017
Deus Ex Machina Ltd Announces Its New Gunsmithing Division

Deus Ex Machina has opened its newest corporate spin off, GUNSMITHING by Deus Ex Machina. Professional gunsmithing services will now be available to the public at Deus Ex Machina's headquarters in Henderson, NV.
 
Deus Ex Machina Ltd, (www.customglockbarrels.com), a Henderson, Nevada based custom firearms and parts manufacturer, has established its next corporate division in its firearms related offerings, GUNSMITHING by Deus Ex Machina.  Headed by its Director of Research & Development/Chief Gunsmith, James Kerr, GUNSMITHING by Deus Ex Machina will provide the Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada areas with a school-trained gunsmith with a complete machine shop at its disposal.

James Kerr is a native of the Pacific Northwest. In 2015 he graduated with an Associates of Applied Sciences degree in Gunsmithing from the nationally renowned program at Trinidad State Junior College, located in Trinidad Colorado. Following graduation, he continued his education, taking additional course work in CNC machining, knife making, and other relevant gunsmithing topics not covered in the standard curriculum. Following Mr. Kerr's education, he eventually came to work for Deus Ex Machina.

GUNSMITHING by Deus Ex Machina will offer complete gunsmithing services ranging from simple repairs all the way to custom projects. With a complete machine shop on-site, the new facility will house the full capabilities of Deus Ex Machina's R&D and gunsmithing operations. Customers can now have their firearms personally worked on by a school-trained gunsmith, on-site.

More information about the companies can be found on their respective websites: GUNSMITHING by Deus Ex Machina (www.gunsmithlasvegas.com) and Deus Ex Machina (www.customglockbarrels.com).

