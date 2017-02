Benjamin Ross Group, LLC Sells Murphy's Dryer Vent Service in Chester County, PA

Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Murphy's Dryer Vent Service in Chester County, PA, to a private investor.

-- Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Murphy's Dryer Vent Service in Chester County, PA, to a private investor.Murphy's Dryer Vent Service (http://murphysdryerventservice.com/)cleans residential and commercial heating ducts and dryer vents, and has been servicing customers since 1996.Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com)performed a valuation on the company, was engaged as a business broker to sell the business, identified a qualified candidate to purchase the business, and secured SBA financing for the transaction. The Benjamin Ross Group works with business owners who want to sell their businesses and routinely sells 95% of the businesses they represent, whereas the national average is only 20%.With offices in Southampton, PA, Radnor, PA, and Princeton, NJ, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/business broker firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company represents well-managed businesses, regardless of their size. It provides a full range of services relating to buying, selling or merging businesses; business financing and valuation; and exit planning. For more information, go to: www.BenjaminRossGroup.com