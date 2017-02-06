ChiroTouch Proudly Sponsors the Official California Jam App for Its Upcoming Anniversary Celebration

Media Contact

Ryan Stenberg

858.966.9047

***@chirotouch.com Ryan Stenberg858.966.9047

-- ChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch Proudly Sponsors the Official California Jam App for Its Upcoming 10th Anniversary CelebrationSan Diego, CA—February 6, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it is sponsoring the official 2017 Cal Jam App that will be utilized during Cal Jam's upcoming annual event. This dynamic celebration will be held on February 24-26, 2017, in Costa Mesa, CA."With its impressive energy and enthusiasm, the annual Cal Jam event is like no other," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "Attendees leave feeling motivated to apply what they've learned to elevate their practices, and we're thrilled to be a part of this must-see celebration of the best that chiropractic has to offer."ChiroTouch is partnering with Cal Jam to produce a state-of-the-art application for Cal Jam's upcoming 10th anniversary celebration. The goal is to streamline the attendees' experience with information regarding exhibitors and speakers, while also reducing waste generated by physical schedules and pamphlets.Cal Jam 2017 will provide access to the world's leading experts on health and sustainability. The event will pull out all stops with some spectacular live music and a diverse group of speakers."I'm proud to say that I personally use ChiroTouch in my office and have only known it to be reliable and efficient," said Cal Jam founder, Dr. Bill DeMoss. "I believe ChiroTouch and Cal Jam share the mission of educating and supporting chiropractors and their teams to be the best they can be and reach their full potential."ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.To learn more about ChiroTouch's partnerships with the chiropractic community, please visit www.chirotouch.com.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.