Love is in every bite with 800 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZERIA this Valentine's day

Celebrate Valentine's Day with 800 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZERIA's complimentary rich and chocolaty Nutella pizza on a spend of AED 100 and above.

-- 800 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZERIA, an Italian concept originating from L.A., celebrates the spirit of joy and happiness during the season of love with its latest offer. 800 DEGREES introduces its Valentine's Day offer – one gets a complimentary Nutella pizza on a minimum spend of AED 100 and above on dine-in at any of the six outlets or delivery. The Neapolitan pizzeria also hosts a wide variety of specialty desserts, burratas and small bites to choose from. Made in authentic Italian style with Napoli 00 flour, the ingredients are freshly prepared each day. 800 DEGREES' pizzas are baked in an almond wood-fired oven at 800 degrees Fahrenheit that enhances the true flavours and aromas.800 DEGREES also caters to different taste buds with its custom-made pizzas. With over 3 types of crusts, 8 cheeses, 17 sauces and 36 toppings to choose from, one can order pizzas suiting to their taste. The authentic Neapolitan pizzeria also offers a special base that is 95% gluten-free that can be selected in place of its regular base options. The Italian pizza giant provides customized pastas in different sauces, a variety of salads, sides, gelato, Italian desserts, coffees and special Italian drinks.Manish Jeswani, the Managing Director of Eaters LLC and franchise rights owner of the US based 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria, said, "With Valentine's Day around the corner, we are happy to announce this special offer of giving away a Nutella pizza on a minimum spend of AED 100 or above. We wish to celebrate and spread the sweetness of love this Valentine's day with our customers. The offer is valid on both, dine-in at all the six outlets and delivery from Dubai Marina Park Island, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Deira, and Burjuman so maximum of our customers can avail it"