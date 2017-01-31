 
Mattamy Homes RiverTown Celebrates RiverClub Groundbreaking

 
 
Mattamy Homes RiverTown is building the RiverClub Amenity Center
ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Soon it will be even easier for residents of Mattamy Homes RiverTown to feel at home on the river.

Construction is underway on the community's highly anticipated RiverClub amenity center located directly on the St. Johns River. Opening in late 2017, The RiverClub is the community's new $6 million amenity center with a new clubhouse, pool, playground and showground at RiverTown, the only new master-planned community in St. Johns County along the river.

"The RiverClub groundbreaking is an important milestone for our community," said RiverTown General Manager Jason Sessions. "Our new state-of-the-art amenity center will complement the stunning beauty of the natural environment along the St. Johns River and provide spectacular recreational and social opportunities for our residents."

The RiverClub's 5,100-square-foot clubhouse will open to a luxurious pool with sweeping views of the St. Johns River. The amenities surrounding The RiverClub offer something for everyone including a river boardwalk, children's playground, kayak launch, and event lawn. The clubhouse will feature a banquet hall with commercial kitchen, full-sized bar, and a game room that opens to a sweeping veranda with wrap around porches for enjoying the views.

The RiverClub is just one of the new and exciting features that will be showcased at RiverTown's Big Reveal Grand Opening on Saturday, Feb. 25. The celebration will take place from noon to 6 p.m.

Currently, residents of this family friendly community enjoy a zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide and a junior-sized Olympic lap pool at the community's RiverHouse Amenity Center. The RiverHouse is more than 7,200 square feet and features river view terraces, a state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. The amenity center has three Har-Tru lighted tennis courts and there is a full-time social programming director that plans community activities including fitness classes and social events.

Residents of this active community enjoy more than four miles of trails that wind along the riverfront and a mile of scenic riverfront property for walking, fishing or relaxing by the water. RiverTown has a kayak launch and a baseball complex with four diamonds, batting cages and pitching facilities. In addition to the community's spectacular natural setting and world-class amenities, homebuyers are drawn to RiverTown's family-oriented atmosphere and convenient access to top-rated St. Johns County public schools.

During the Grand Opening, visitors can view the new community entry, Welcome Center and tour six new model homes. Mattamy Homes RiverTown is introducing brand new floor plans and homesites priced starting from the $240,000s.

Mattamy Homes RiverTown offers a wide variety of single-family homes for all types of families and lifestyles. Homes range in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet with open floor plans, spacious front porches and covered lanais. Homes at RiverTown feature Mattamy's signature design style coupled with distinctive architectural features and brilliantly designed and livable interiors that blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the St. Johns River. Mattamy's Architect's Choice Options offer homebuyers selections to modify Mattamy's renowned plans to best address the needs of their individual preference and lifestyle.

"RiverTown is the most reasonably priced community on the river offering the best value for new home neighborhoods in St. Johns County," said Sessions. "I encourage everyone to visit our charming community soon."

The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns. To visit the RiverTown community, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to State Road 13 North. Visitors can also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South.

To register for updates or more information, visit, http://connect.mattamyhomes.com/mattamy-rivertown.
