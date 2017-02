Now Available from Down & Out Books: SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR by Charles Salzberg

Swann's Lake of Despair by Charles Salzberg

-- Down & Out Books is pleased to announce that SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR, the third mystery in the Henry Swann series by Charles Salzberg, is published this week in trade paperback and ebook formats."Henry Swann is such an engaging private investigator and I am thrilled that Charles asked us to reissue the first three books in the series," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "The storylines are intriguing and it's never quite clear how Swann is going to wrap up his cases."About SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR …When rare photos‚ a scandalous diary‚ and a beautiful woman all go missing at once‚ the stage is set for three challenging cases for Henry Swann. It begins with an offer to partner up with his slovenly‚ unreliable frenemy‚ Goldblatt. The disbarred lawyer-turned-"facilitator"would provide the leads and muscle‚ while Swann would do all the fancy footwork. A lost diary by a free-loving Jazz Age flapper is worth enough to someone that Swann takes a beat down on an abandoned boardwalk. Pilfered photos of Marilyn Monroe propel him deep into the past of an alcoholic shutterbug‚ his wife; and he's hired to search for a lonely writer's runaway girlfriend.The cases converge and collide in a finale that lifts the curtain on crucial‚ deadly facts of life for everyone—including Swann himself.Praise for SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR …"Smart, satisfying, even profound, this is exactly what every mystery reader is looking for: A terrific story, full of wit and originality, and a master class in voice. Charles Salzberg is a true talent, and his Henry Swann is a classic — complex, hilarious, and completely charming." —Hank Phillippi Ryan, Mary Higgins Clark award winner for, Agatha winner forPraise for previous books in the Henry Swann series…"I always love it when I come across a new private detective to admire and worship, someone who is brave where I'm weak, someone who gets his hands dirty while I keep mine clean. Henry Swann is such a detective and he tells a great story. For fans of hard-boiled mysteries or just plain old good fiction, I'm sure you'll love." —Jonathan Ames, author ofand the creator of"Salzberg's a hell of a writer. He delivers thrills, insight and plenty of laughs. Swann is a very cool take on the classic PI." —Andrew Klavan, author of(for).Meet the Author …Charles Salzberg is the author of the Shamus nominatedand the sequelsandwhich was a finalist for two Silver Falchions, the Beverly Hills Book Award and the Indie Excellence Awardas well aswhich was named one of the best crime novels of 2013 by. He also has a novella, "Twist of Fate," in the collection,published by Down & Out Books. He teaches writing for the New York Writers Workshop, where he is a Founding Member. Henry Swann returns in, which will be published in early 2017 by Down & Out Books. Find out more at CharlesSalzberg.com About Down & Out Books …Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books ( DownAndOutBooks.com ) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.