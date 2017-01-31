News By Tag
Now Available from Down & Out Books: SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR by Charles Salzberg
"Henry Swann is such an engaging private investigator and I am thrilled that Charles asked us to reissue the first three books in the series," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "The storylines are intriguing and it's never quite clear how Swann is going to wrap up his cases."
About SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR …
When rare photos‚ a scandalous diary‚ and a beautiful woman all go missing at once‚ the stage is set for three challenging cases for Henry Swann. It begins with an offer to partner up with his slovenly‚ unreliable frenemy‚ Goldblatt. The disbarred lawyer-turned-"
The cases converge and collide in a finale that lifts the curtain on crucial‚ deadly facts of life for everyone—including Swann himself.
Praise for SWANN'S LAKE OF DESPAIR …
"Smart, satisfying, even profound, this is exactly what every mystery reader is looking for: A terrific story, full of wit and originality, and a master class in voice. Charles Salzberg is a true talent, and his Henry Swann is a classic — complex, hilarious, and completely charming." —Hank Phillippi Ryan, Mary Higgins Clark award winner for The Other Woman, Agatha winner for The Wrong Girl.
Praise for previous books in the Henry Swann series…
"I always love it when I come across a new private detective to admire and worship, someone who is brave where I'm weak, someone who gets his hands dirty while I keep mine clean. Henry Swann is such a detective and he tells a great story. For fans of hard-boiled mysteries or just plain old good fiction, I'm sure you'll love Swann Dives In." —Jonathan Ames, author of Wake Up, Sir! and the creator of Bored to Death.
"Salzberg's a hell of a writer. He delivers thrills, insight and plenty of laughs. Swann is a very cool take on the classic PI." —Andrew Klavan, author of True Crime (for Swann's Last Song).
Meet the Author …
Charles Salzberg is the author of the Shamus nominated Swann's Last Song, and the sequels Swann Dives In and Swann's Lake of Despair which was a finalist for two Silver Falchions, the Beverly Hills Book Award and the Indie Excellence Award, as well as Devil in the Hole, which was named one of the best crime novels of 2013 by Suspense Magazine. He also has a novella, "Twist of Fate," in the collection, Triple Shot, published by Down & Out Books. He teaches writing for the New York Writers Workshop, where he is a Founding Member. Henry Swann returns in Swann's Way Out, which will be published in early 2017 by Down & Out Books. Find out more at CharlesSalzberg.com.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
