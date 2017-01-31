News By Tag
Stifel Announces Formation Of The ECJ Wealth Advisory Group In Palm Beach
Elyssa Kupferberg, Director/Investments – Ms. Kupferberg previously worked with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Americas as a Director from 2013 until Stifel acquired the unit in December 2015. Prior to Barclays, she held executive positions at BNY Mellon and Chase Manhattan Private Bank. She began her financial services industry career in 1985. Ms. Kupferberg holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and a B.A. in Communications from the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an M.B.A. in Banking and Finance from Hofstra University.
Joel Yudenfreund, Director/Investments – Prior to joining Stifel in 2016, Mr. Yudenfreund worked with JP Morgan, Citi, and U.S. Bank. From 1987 to 1999, he practiced law with the nationally recognized firms of Withers Bergman and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Mr. Yudenfreund received a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.S. in Business Economics from the State University of New York at Oneonta. He also obtained the Certified Public Accountant designation.
Clark Appleby, Vice President/Investments – Mr. Appleby worked with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Americas as an Assistant Vice President from 2013 until Stifel acquired the unit in December 2015. Prior to Barclays, he worked as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from 2010 to 2012. He holds a B.A. in International Business and Management from Dickinson College.
Barry Widelitz, Registered Client Service Associate – Mr. Widelitz joined Stifel in February 2016 with more than 35 years of financial services industry experience. He has held Vice President positions with Lehman Brothers, UBS Securities, and JP Morgan. Mr. Widelitz is a graduate of The City University of New York at Brooklyn College and the Securities Industry Association Executive Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
According to Mr. Yudenfreund, the newest addition to the team, "I joined Elyssa and Clark due to the knowledge and personal service we can deliver to clients with our collective expertise. Stifel provides us with the tools to deliver best-in-class strategies for our clients."
Stifel's Palm Beach office is located at 450 Royal Palm Way, and the team can be reached by calling (561) 868-8702.
