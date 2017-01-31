 
Industry News





Stifel Announces Formation Of The ECJ Wealth Advisory Group In Palm Beach

 
 
Clark Appleby, Elyssa Kupferberg, Barry Widelitz, Joel Yudenfreund
Clark Appleby, Elyssa Kupferberg, Barry Widelitz, Joel Yudenfreund
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Stifel Financial Corp. today announced the formation of The ECJ Wealth Advisory Group, based in the Palm Beach, Florida, Private Client Group office of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated.  The ECJ Wealth Advisory Group specializes in implementing wealth management programs and sophisticated investment alternatives for high net worth individuals, foundations, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. The team consists of:

Elyssa Kupferberg, Director/Investments – Ms. Kupferberg previously worked with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Americas as a Director from 2013 until Stifel acquired the unit in December 2015.  Prior to Barclays, she held executive positions at BNY Mellon and Chase Manhattan Private Bank.  She began her financial services industry career in 1985.  Ms. Kupferberg holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and a B.A. in Communications from the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an M.B.A. in Banking and Finance from Hofstra University.

Joel Yudenfreund, Director/Investments – Prior to joining Stifel in 2016, Mr. Yudenfreund worked with JP Morgan, Citi, and U.S. Bank.  From 1987 to 1999, he practiced law with the nationally recognized firms of Withers Bergman and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.  Mr. Yudenfreund received a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.S. in Business Economics from the State University of New York at Oneonta.  He also obtained the Certified Public Accountant designation.

Clark Appleby, Vice President/Investments – Mr. Appleby worked with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Americas as an Assistant Vice President from 2013 until Stifel acquired the unit in December 2015.  Prior to Barclays, he worked as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from 2010 to 2012.  He holds a B.A. in International Business and Management from Dickinson College.

Barry Widelitz, Registered Client Service Associate – Mr. Widelitz joined Stifel in February 2016 with more than 35 years of financial services industry experience.  He has held Vice President positions with Lehman Brothers, UBS Securities, and JP Morgan.  Mr. Widelitz is a graduate of The City University of New York at Brooklyn College and the Securities Industry Association Executive Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Mr. Yudenfreund, the newest addition to the team, "I joined Elyssa and Clark due to the knowledge and personal service we can deliver to clients with our collective expertise.  Stifel provides us with the tools to deliver best-in-class strategies for our clients."

Stifel's Palm Beach office is located at 450 Royal Palm Way, and the team can be reached by calling (561) 868-8702.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. http://www.stifel.com/ is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated;  Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.  The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide wealth management, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.  Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.  Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.


Photo Cut Line: From Left:
Clark Appleby, Elyssa Kupferberg, Barry Widelitz, Joel Yudenfreund

