2017 Gospel Blue M.I.C. Awards nomination process to begin February 6, 2017
Brothaonline.com is pleased to announce that the nomination process for the 7th annual Gospel Blue M.I.C. Awards officially begins.
The Gospel Blue M.I.C. Achievement Awards is based on merit and works, not popularity. Applicants complete nomination forms explaining their achievements and activities during the past year. The information is then independently verified and nominees and winners were voted by the Blue Ribbon Panel.
Those interested in nominating for the 2017 awards should visit the Gospel Awards tab at www.nebopublishing.com and complete the nominee application. The eligibility period for all awards categories are from December 1, 2015 through December 1, 2016. Nominees must have been active during the eligibility period, and are based on the performance of the group or artist on record.
The nominating committee will accept submissions beginning Feb 6th until March 10th, 2017. Following the announcement of nominees (April 10th); the Blue Ribbon Panel will vote on nominees within each category. The winners will be announced as the winner at the GBMAA Ceremony on August 12, 2017 at Limitless Church in Dallas, TX
This year the show will be co-produced by Ray Pope of Equinox Media
For more information email gospelbluemic@
Click on Gospel Awards Tab @ www.nebopublishing.com for awards info and application.
Jason Clark
***@gmail.com
