February 2017
2017 Gospel Blue M.I.C. Awards nomination process to begin February 6, 2017

Brothaonline.com is pleased to announce that the nomination process for the 7th annual Gospel Blue M.I.C. Awards officially begins.
 
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- "It's hard to believe we're preparing for our seventh year and that were holding this year's event in Dallas," says Charles Clark, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Brothaonline.com and President of Nebo Media Group. "Each year we are seeing growth not just in the event but those who are being recognized for their musicianship and artistry."

The Gospel Blue M.I.C. Achievement Awards is based on merit and works, not popularity. Applicants complete nomination forms explaining their achievements and activities during the past year. The information is then independently verified and nominees and winners were voted by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Those interested in nominating for the 2017 awards should visit the Gospel Awards tab at www.nebopublishing.com and complete the nominee application. The eligibility period for all awards categories are from December 1, 2015 through December 1, 2016. Nominees must have been active during the eligibility period, and are based on the performance of the group or artist on record.

The nominating committee will accept submissions beginning Feb 6th until March 10th, 2017.  Following the announcement of nominees (April 10th); the Blue Ribbon Panel will vote on nominees within each category. The winners will be announced as the winner at the GBMAA Ceremony on August 12, 2017 at Limitless Church in Dallas, TX

This year the show will be co-produced by Ray Pope of Equinox Media

For more information email gospelbluemic@gmail.com and for updates check out the Gospel Blue MIC Facebook page www.facebook.com/gospelbluemic.

Click on Gospel Awards Tab @ www.nebopublishing.com for awards info and application.

