Real Estate Executive Magazine Names Hughes Shelton Realtors As One Of "Florida's 100 Most Influential Real Estates Agents"
One of the most respected real estate publications in the country, Real Estate Executive Magazine awards Hughes Shelton Realtors – Mike Hughes, Jeff Shelton and Andrea Webb with the recognition as one of the "100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents in Florida" for 2016.
An honor by invitation only, the nationally distinguished publication "seeks to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication and hard work that real estate agents put into building their companies and serving their clients".
Hughes Shelton Realtors is the number one ranked sales team in Tampa for Coldwell Banker, ranked in the top 10 in Florida, ranked among the top 100 nationally and ranked in the top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide.
"Hughes Shelton Realtors understand that buying or selling real estate is much more than a financial transaction. It requires the help of knowledgeable professionals who will go out of their way to assure your satisfaction,"
With the highest standard of excellence in service and meticulous attention to detail for over 25 years, the Hughes Shelton Team has earned a reputation as Tampa's top selling real estate team in the Luxury market.
"Our team accomplished a lot on behalf of our clients this past year and we are proud of our rankings," said Jeff Shelton.
For more information about Hughes Shelton Realtors visit: HughesShelton.com or email Sales@HughesShelton.com.
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with more than 85 offices and 5,000 sales associates. Worldwide, the Coldwell Banker network includes 3,000 offices with nearly 85,000 sales associates. Every day, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate properties are exposed to 16 million buyers on more than 725 high-traffic websites. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a subsidiary of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company.
