Real Estate Executive Magazine Names Hughes Shelton Realtors As One Of "Florida's 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents"

One of the most respected real estate publications in the country, Real Estate Executive Magazine awards Hughes Shelton Realtors – Mike Hughes, Jeff Shelton and Andrea Webb with the recognition as one of the "100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents in Florida" for 2016.

-- Theconducted a "comprehensive analysis of the leading real estate companies in each state" to come up with the list of awardees all over the United States.An honor by invitation only, the nationally distinguished publication "seeks to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication and hard work that real estate agents put into building their companies and serving their clients."said Mike Hughes.With the highest standard of excellence in service and meticulous attention to detail for over 25 years, the Hughes Shelton Team has earned a reputation as Tampa's top selling real estate team in the Luxury market.said Jeff Shelton.For more information about Hughes Shelton Realtors visit: HughesShelton.com or email Sales@HughesShelton.com Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with more than 85 offices and 5,000 sales associates. Worldwide, the Coldwell Banker network includes 3,000 offices with nearly 85,000 sales associates. Every day, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate properties are exposed to 16 million buyers on more than 725 high-traffic websites. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a subsidiary of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company.