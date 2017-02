Mobile POS | ARBOR Mobile POS G0830, 8"Tablet POS with Quad-core Processor

Today, technology can zip hundreds of restaurant orders to the kitchen by a single tap, allow customers to pay bills by credit cards or mobile phones, and let shoppers scan groceries when placed into shopping cart.

-- Real Time News, Citizen Journalist Richard Shao, Taipei Reported, Feb 6, 2017Today, technology can zip hundreds of restaurant orders to the kitchen by a single tap, allow customers to pay bills by credit cards or mobile phones, and let shoppers scan groceries when placed into shopping cart.Wireless connections are in the process of altering the way we shop. Transaction tales place in mobile way, credit or debit, and the trend continues to grow. That is ARBOR'sdo, help make service speedier for both machants and customers. Cconvenient, securied and efficient.• Ideal for warehousing / retail / mPOS applications• 8" TFT color LCD 1024 x 768 XGA resolution• IPS LED display with Projected Capacitive Multi-touch Panel• High mobility with connectivities including WLAN and Bluetooth• Expansion for storage via microSD slot• Identification devices (barcode scanner, RFID & NFC reader and MSR)Please contact your local ARBOR sales representative for more information, or email us at sales@arborcommerce.com ( mailto:sales@ arborcommerce.com? subject=Information% 20abou...