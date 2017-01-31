News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mobile POS | ARBOR Mobile POS G0830, 8"Tablet POS with Quad-core Processor
Today, technology can zip hundreds of restaurant orders to the kitchen by a single tap, allow customers to pay bills by credit cards or mobile phones, and let shoppers scan groceries when placed into shopping cart.
Today, technology can zip hundreds of restaurant orders to the kitchen by a single tap, allow customers to pay bills by credit cards or mobile phones, and let shoppers scan groceries when placed into shopping cart.
Wireless connections are in the process of altering the way we shop. Transaction tales place in mobile way, credit or debit, and the trend continues to grow. That is ARBOR's mobile POS (https://www.arborcommerce.com/
Mobile POS G0830, 8" Tablet POS with Quad-core Processor
• Ideal for warehousing / retail / mPOS applications
• 8" TFT color LCD 1024 x 768 XGA resolution
• IPS LED display with Projected Capacitive Multi-touch Panel
• High mobility with connectivities including WLAN and Bluetooth
• Expansion for storage via microSD slot
• Identification devices (barcode scanner, RFID & NFC reader and MSR)
Please contact your local ARBOR sales representative for more information, or email us at sales@arborcommerce.com (mailto:sales@
Contact
WINHO TECH
+886-2-25571816
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse