Les bailey discusses the chiropractic activator and its uses in physical therapy

The use of the chiropractic activator in a physical therapy practice by Dr Les Bailey..the chiropractic activator tool is a highly useful treatment method when used correctly and as a fine tuning instrument.when I originally studied as an osteopath the emphasis was on restoring movement to the spine as opposed to my chiropractic colleagues whos work was based on realignment of the vertebrae.the reason for the difference, historically, is that Andrew Taylor Still ( the founder of osteopathy) taught by the rule of the artery e.g. restoring blood flow, whereas his former student and founder of chiropractic, Palmer, believed in the rule of the nerve.it transpires with the passage of time and building of knowledge, that they were both correct , and there is much merging of techniques between the two disciplines.i was highly fortunate that after my osteopathic training , I was mentored by a number of brilliant chiropractors with whom I was able to exchange the teaching of techniques, including the effective use of the activator tool.I will state at the outset that I firmly believe the tool to be at its most effective when employed in a fine tuning capacity after manual manipulation and soft tissue massage( I have only 3 patients from the many that I treat who respond to the activator as a sole mode of treatment).i realise many fine chiropractors who use the activator as an only treatment tool will dispute this, but I stand by the fact that in 99% of cases, it really comes into its own when used to fine tune the spine after traditional approaches.My use of the activator literally means I can give my patients the best of an osteopathic approach as well as the best of the chiropractors approach and this has stood the test of time in my 35 years experience.For those physical therapists or osteopaths that wish to learn the use of this incredibly useful instrument, there are courses in many countries where it can be studied, or for those nearer to me, I am happy to introduce my colleagues to its use ( my belief is that sharing knowledge can only be good for us all, particularly our patients).There are some detractors of the use of the activator, but from my experience, this is due to it being employed as a sole mode of treatment and to ignorance of what it can really do.i may also add that it can be safely employed where traditional manipulative methods are contraindicated or where one has a fragile or nervous patient.I hope my colleagues will be encouraged to look into learning the use of the activator and it will give both you and your patients many years of satisfaction.

Dr Les Bailey
physical therapist

Qualifications
osteopathy ( northern school of osteopathy)
Biomechanics((cfhp)
manipulative therapy (oiucm)
former senior tutor, northern school of osteopathy
Hon life member medicinaa alternativa
registered with Acopm and Apta
Dr Les bailey is proudly not registered with the general osteopathic council !!