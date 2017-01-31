 
News By Tag
* Stock Tips
* Equity Tips
* Free Stock Trading Tips
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Enjoyable Activities Part in Trifid Research

Trifid Research is one of the best financial advisory company in India. In trifid research, we have provided different services like – Stock, Equity, Forex and Comex. We are also providing 2 days free trial in each segment.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stock Tips
Equity Tips
Free Stock Trading Tips

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

Subject:
Events

INDORE, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Trifid Research is one of the best financial advisory company in India. In trifid research, we have provided different services like – Stock, Equity, Forex and Comex. We are also providing 2 days free trial in each segment.

Trifid Research is also organized different enjoyable activities part like – children's day, republic day and also going to a tour in a  safari park. Safari park is also known as a wildlife park. It is just like a commercial tourist attraction place where visitors can drive their own ride, it is provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.

Trifid Research visit at safari park on 14 Jan 2017. The occasion us in a great moment of motivation and celebrations for all trifid family. This day reminds us of the strengths of unity and develop your motivational skills.

To making this special day, all employees are showing lots of amazing performances like- dance, singing, games, funny activity and said outstanding motivation speech, values and morals in our life and works.

One of the best things in Trifid Research, it always makes a video recording to each event for our future remembrance.With the help of these video you can easily find out  all our activities. More details click here -  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsAD-U0u4IML_mdFNfY6AYA/...

You can easily find out, our YouTube channel,  follow some step-

·         Go to YouTube
·        Search Trifid Research events
·         Click on video

You can also subscribe this video on our YouTube channel.

Mr. Ashok Mishra sir, he is one of the most important part in all activity firm, He is energized to all employees and thought a great lesson for all trifidians. Many trifidian members have participated and enjoyed this evening with lots of energy.

These, all activities have become most important and memorable part for all trifid family members.There are lots of enjoyment and fun in every event of -   http://www.trifidresearch.com/

Media Contact
Ragini Gautam
08103333504
***@gmail.com
End
Source:trifid release
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Stock Tips, Equity Tips, Free Stock Trading Tips
Industry:Investment
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share