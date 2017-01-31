News By Tag
Enjoyable Activities Part in Trifid Research
Trifid Research is one of the best financial advisory company in India. In trifid research, we have provided different services like – Stock, Equity, Forex and Comex. We are also providing 2 days free trial in each segment.
Trifid Research is also organized different enjoyable activities part like – children's day, republic day and also going to a tour in a safari park. Safari park is also known as a wildlife park. It is just like a commercial tourist attraction place where visitors can drive their own ride, it is provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.
Trifid Research visit at safari park on 14 Jan 2017. The occasion us in a great moment of motivation and celebrations for all trifid family. This day reminds us of the strengths of unity and develop your motivational skills.
To making this special day, all employees are showing lots of amazing performances like- dance, singing, games, funny activity and said outstanding motivation speech, values and morals in our life and works.
One of the best things in Trifid Research, it always makes a video recording to each event for our future remembrance.With the help of these video you can easily find out all our activities. More details click here - https://www.youtube.com/
You can easily find out, our YouTube channel, follow some step-
· Go to YouTube
· Search Trifid Research events
· Click on video
You can also subscribe this video on our YouTube channel.
Mr. Ashok Mishra sir, he is one of the most important part in all activity firm, He is energized to all employees and thought a great lesson for all trifidians. Many trifidian members have participated and enjoyed this evening with lots of energy.
These, all activities have become most important and memorable part for all trifid family members.There are lots of enjoyment and fun in every event of - http://www.trifidresearch.com/
