News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Commonest ENT Disorders and Relevance of Cochlear Implants
The article talks about some specific and most common ENT disorders and the procedures that they are treated with.
Dysfunction of the either one may dramatically affect the quality of your life and in some cases constitute a medical emergency. If you face chronic ear, nose or throat problem, you are required not only to meet a primary care physician, but to include an otolaryngologist as well. An otolaryngologist will help you managing your disorder. ENT is a medical abbreviation commonly used for ear, nose and throat. A doctor specializing in ENT Disorders Treatment is called an "ENT" or less commonly an otolaryngologist. Below are given the names and details of the common ENT problems:
Tonsillitis
When the tonsils turn out to be inflamed for a long period of time, they may have to be removed surgically; this procedure is usually called a "tonsillectomy."
When inflammation is severe, it may also interfere with swallowing and breathing. Tonsil removal is applicable or indicated in specific cases of extreme obstruction of the airways. Tonsils are generally enlarged, swollen and very painful during tonsillitis. Some other rare indications for tonsillectomy involve: recurrent strep throat- chronic tonsillitis that doesn't improve with antibiotics and the obstruction results in breather changes in voice. Tonsillitis is usually caused by:
Ear Infection
Entrance and entrapment of germs inside and ear often causes ear infection. Some basic symptoms of ear infection:
•Pain
•Balance problems
•Hearing loss
•Recent upper respiratory infection
•Drainage from the ear
Children are more likely to have ear infections. Signs of ear infection in your kids may include:
•Irritability that escalates at bedtime
•Fever
•Balance problems
Sinus Infection
Sinuses are nothing but cavities in the skull surrounding the eyes and nose and are mainly responsible or vocal resonance. Cavities infected with bacteria or virus can cause Sinusitis. The symptoms are:
•Difficulty breathing
•Runny nose
•Headache
•Bad breath
•Sneezing and coughing
•Toothaches etc.
Although there are numerous treatments available for the abovementioned problems, but Cochlear Implants is one of the finest procedures in which an electronic device is implanted surgically for providing a sense of sound to a person down with severe or profound hearing loss.
http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com/
With the rising cases of ENT disorders a number of hospitals have started offering intense care for ENT disorders through state-of-art ENT centres. Primus International Super Speciality is one of the leading hospitals treating ENT disorders with ENT experts who have phenomenal national and international exposure. The hospital provides comprehensive management for ENT disorders including;
•Swallowing trouble
•Hoarseness
•Vocal cords
•Vocal cord nodule, polyps, paralysis, cancer
•Laryngitis
•Tonsil and adenoid infections
•Nasal congestion, Stuffy nose
•Taste and smell disorders
•Sinusitis
•Endoscopic sinus surgery
•Obstructive sleep apnea
•Sinus Infections&
•Breathing difficulties etc.
The hospital has earned a great reputation for offering exceptional ENT Services in Nigeria. The hospital firmly believes in the notion "prevention is better than cure" and follows it by advising its patients to adhere to routine ENT checkups.
Primus Hospital Nigeria
Karu New Extension, Abuja, Nigeria, Pin Code - 900110
+2348127777751, +2348127777752
info@primushospitalnigeria.com
http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com
Contact
Primus International Super Speciality Hospital
+2348127777751
info@primushospitalnigeria.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse