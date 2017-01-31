News By Tag
Martins Farm Livery In Hampshire Is The Perfect Place For Your Horse
Martins Farm provides a bespoke livery care service as they understand that the needs of a horse varies from owner to owner. Horse owners just need to get in touch with their experts to put their bespoke care plan together. At Martins Farm, friendly professionals care for your horse, offering specific training programmes and bespoke exercise.
Horses and horse owners love the caring staff and friendly environment here. At Martins Farm they offer the following and more, the exercise of your choice,training, backing, show preparation, equine pamper packs, clinics and demonstrations, sales livery, holiday livery and rehabilitation and recuperation including box rest.
The five star facilities at Martins Farm Livery yard, have a fully equipped horse solarium, perfectly maintained paddocks, open riding arena and 24 hour surveillance to ensure the safety and security of your horse. Additional services that you can choose from are things like a nutritional programme, hygiene care, equine dentistry, massage sessions and much more.
At Martins Farm horse owners can enjoy a daily exercise program or train for an event. The facilitiesare perfectly maintained. Many horse owners are busy during the day and cannot spare the time for riding or exercising their horse during the day.
Apart from the facilities already mentioned above, Martins Farm has a floodlit school for riding arena where both beginners and seasoned professionals can enjoy riding at any time of the day or night. The arena isan Olympic size, measuring 60 x 25 metres. Set amid picturesque surroundings, the spacious arena has tall conifer hedges on two sides that serve as a windbreak and permit all weather riding. It is a fully enclosed picturesque arena where you can drop in at any time after work and enjoy riding and exercising your horse. It also features mirrors for dressage to help riders hone their skills.
Martin's Farm can be contacted by phone-07782 137082, email- info@martinsfarmlivery.co.uk or through their website www.martinsfarmlivery.co.uk.
Martin Farm Livery
***@martinsfarmlivery.co.uk
