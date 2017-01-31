 
News By Tag
* Wave Swamanorath
* Wave City Swamanorath
* Wave Swamanorath Ghaziabad
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Life just got better with Wave Swamanorath

Wave City has thought of their most recent venture Wave Swamanorath at one of the best areas in the NCR district, NH-24, Ghaziabad. Comprised of 1/2 BHK reasonable apartments at very affordable price.
 
 
Wave Swamanorath
Wave Swamanorath
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wave Swamanorath
Wave City Swamanorath
Wave Swamanorath Ghaziabad

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Projects

GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Wave Group is a name synonymous with quality and extravagance in the land business. Since their beginning, the gathering has strived for incredibleness and development in every one of their ventures, regardless of whether business or private, and they have been granted for this dedication by the trust of their clients. With regards to their convention, the gathering has propelled Wave Swamanorath, their most recent private venture offering 1 BHK and 2 BHK low spending flats at an extremely moderate cost.

The venture is situated on NH-24, a standout amongst the most looked for after goals in Ghaziabad. The area is one of the greatest draws of this venture as it has fantastic availability to Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon too. Alongside network, the venture is encompassed by schools, shopping centers, healing facilities and universities making it an extremely reasonable speculation opportunity.

Wave Swamanorath is a splendid mix of extravagance, accommodation, and reasonableness. The gathering has guaranteed that all the cutting edge offices are made accessible to the occupant that trademarks an upbeat living. The complex has been inherent an eco well-disposed environment with heaps of greenery, arranged gardens and stops, in today's opportunity where the clean has turned into an irregularity and government needs to mediate to diminish contamination in urban communities, this kind of green cover will furnish you with the genuinely necessary whiff of natural air.

Basically, the development is exceptionally stable with a quake-safe structure affirmed by IIT, which is again a proof of the quality kept up by the gathering. Wave Swamanorath Ghaziabad likewise gloats of a clubhouse, a swimming pool, and totally prepared games office. The complex additionally has a 24-hour control reinforcement and water supply, alongside these there is a free RO plant arranged inside the office. These offices consolidate to furnish you with a sentiment extravagance and fulfillment. The administration's highlighted above are normally the elements of the top of the line extravagance lofts, distant for the white collar class, in this way, it is a worthy representative for the organization that they have given these comforts at reasonable rates.

On offers are 1 BHK and 2 BHK Homes, with three size variations in both classifications, giving the home purchaser plentiful decision relying upon their financial plan and necessity. The lofts have been worked to permit a liberal measure of space, additionally, all condos have three overhangs to help in a stream of air and legitimate ventilation.

More info about the project:-

http://www.waveswamanorath.com/

Contact
SMC Realty
+91 11 4145 4456
***@smcrealty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@smcrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Wave Swamanorath, Wave City Swamanorath, Wave Swamanorath Ghaziabad
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMC Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share