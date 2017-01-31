News By Tag
Project VFP: Improving Fitness and Performance
Wilmington, US– Joshua Venegas has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a goal of raising $2000 to use for exposure to spread their brand in order to have the impact they want on NC.
Joshua Venegas founded the VFP in 2015 with the idea that everyone can reach a high level of performance. Everyone can achieve their own level of optimum athletic performance. Virtue Fitness is an Athletic Performance Company. They create Better, Faster, and Stronger Athletes.
VFP has the potential to change the way the fitness industry is run. Instead of focusing on making money they will bring the best quality in the industry to the table. When people are taken care of as if they are cared about then money will come. However each persons well being and performance comes first. VFP will fight the fad dieting and gimmicks. VFP will make people aware of healthy choices and educate them all while reaching the peak performance they have wanted.
Right now they are young and their first impact would be on the North Carolina community. But long term VFP wants to create an impact on American society that makes Peak Performance possible for everyone. Performing at your highest level in work, sports, workouts, and business can be achieved through the right exercise and diet for you. So you can develop into a stronger, faster, healthier individual. Each person has potential to achieve greatness and VFP can help by giving them the healthy foundation needed to function and the highest level.
Joshua says "I started VFP in 2015 after serving 4 Years in the USN as a Corpsman. I fell in love with Fitness from the time I served with the Marines. My vision is that everyone can reach a high level of performance. Health and Fitness is filled with Junk right now. We force feed our media with gimmicks and fads. A change needs to happen and we want to make that change. We want to truly change lives and create a lasting lifestyle change."
