February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Clavax Achieve New Heights with the launch of Real Estate Mobile Apps

This handout has been released to spread the word regarding the success achieved over the years by Clavax Technologies & their team after the development of mobile app development services in the field of real estate.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Clavax Technologies, a leading IT solution provider in the field of the web and mobile application development holds expertise in delivering the best solutions for the clients globally. Among the wide range of services that the company offers, it is known for the delivery of innovative mobile applications. Keeping in mind the importance of real estate market, Clavax team has been developing mobile app development services for real estate platform through Android and iOS devices.

The idea of building a mobile app for the real estate business has been found beneficial for both the sellers as well as buyers. These apps help in providing the best way to reach the targeted audience in a way that is very familiar and convenient for them. The mission of Clavax Technologies is to make the innovative real estate platforms for easy search of properties who are interested in buying and for advertising purposes from those who need to sell them. The mobile app developed by the team provides a complete app that helps in displaying the property listings, enabling push notifications, browsing images and much more in one app.

The Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax stated the following statement regarding the success of real estate mobile apps: "In this era of the digital world where everything is going online, why should not we develop a real estate mobile app that provides a better buying and selling experience. We believe that the development of these apps will uncover brilliant market growth opportunities that can enhance real-estate sales as well as services. The real estate firm for whom we designed mobile app has even landed a $50 million investment from Google Capital giving assurance that every property listed gets the maximum exposure."

To discuss in details about our mobile app development services for Real Estate platform, contact us at http://www.clavax.com/solution/real-estate-software-solut...

About Clavax:

Clavax is the renowned company that offers the scalable and cost-effective mobile & web app development services exclusively designed for both small & mid-scale businesses. This Technology partner is not only known for delivering the best solutions but also for the robust customer support that is always available for assistance.

