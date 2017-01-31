News By Tag
Prestige Falcon City: A spectacular development with lavish apartments and amenities
The real estate industry in Bangalore has grown to a great extent over the years with a number of residential and commercial projects in different parts of the city.
Prestige Falcon City is the latest residential projectof 62 acres by Prestige Group that offers modern-day living that is totally out of this world. Spread over 48.60 acres of land, Phase-1 of this development contains R.C.C structures (G +31) that offer exclusive variants of 2BHK, 2.5BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK luxury and Vaastu compliant apartments with areas starting from1204 sq. ft. and going up to 2726 sq. ft.
Prestige Falcon City Bangalore is an oasis for everybody looking to live the high-life in Bangalore. With a wide range of internal and external amenities, experience luxury and comfort like no other. The apartments are spacious and contain luxury furnishings and fittings, chrome-plated taps, vitrified flooring, anti-skid tile in balconies, marvellous kitchens, etc. The external amenities at this development are totally jaw-dropping and extraordinary. They include a massive clubhouse of 60,000 sq. ft., gymnasium, swimming pool, meditation and convention centre, library, multiple sports facilities and a play-zone for kids, ramps for disabled individuals, multipurpose hall, reflexology, aromatic, Butterfly and herbal gardens, efficient car parking, power back and high-end security.
Situated at Kanakapura, Bangalore, this development comes in close proximity to plenty of places and offers total convenience each day. From schools and universities, to malls, shopping centres, banks, ATMs, hospitals, medical centres, supermarkets, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, highways, public transport and more, find and access any landmark in the shortest amount of time possible.
Starting with a price tag of Rs.77.64 lakh and moving up to 1.75 Cr., the Prestige Falcon City price is simply irresistible, affordable and definitely worth a buy. May it be a new place to stay, or an investment, this is the ideal development to find both. There are multiple payment options available, along with home loans at low interest rates, NRI services, etc.
