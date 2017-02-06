 
News By Tag
* Arvind Skylands
* Arvind Skylands bangalore
* Arvind Skylands Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


An unmatched living and peace of mind at Arvind Skylands in the Silicon Valley of India

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arvind Skylands
* Arvind Skylands bangalore
* Arvind Skylands Price

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore is one of the leading real estate markets of the country with rapidly developing residential and other segments of developments. The city has witnessed an upsurge in the trend of investments in the luxurious and other residential category which has subsequently led to an increase in investment in innumerable residential properties in the Silicon Valley of India. Arvind Infrastructure has launched a residential project named Arvind Skylands in Jakkur, Bangalore.

Well known as IT hub of India, Bangalore has seen a rapid development of big business brands, MNC's and corporate which clarify its financial expansion. It has emerged to be an IT hub of the nation and a big commercial center with many investors big and small having a keen interest like investing in residential properties over here. Several business houses small, medium and even the bigger ones are contributing majorly for the growth and development of the city making it a preferred destination to work and reside and which is clearly reflected from the fast-paced unorthodox residential projects development.

Arvind Skylands Bangalore is an iconic affordable residential community located in one of the promising suburbs of the city. The project is equipped with 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK artistically-crafted abodes. You will experience a tranquil and green ambience inside this enormous residential development.  Habitats inside this habitation are getting constructed in the dimensions vary from 1057 sq. ft. to 1482 sq. ft. You will experience the difference with various recreational features such as swimming pool, gymnasium, multi-deck car parking and other recreational features.

This mesmerizing residential community is located in the close vicinity to Outer ring road, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, AH-47, NICE Ring road and other additionally linked corridors that gives you access to reach numerous remote and adjacent locations as well. There are various advanced healthcare centres, reputed education hubs, social hubs, commercial base, etc established nearby to this residential community. Arvind Skylands price for all the residential configurations vary from Rs. 40.15 lakhs to 56.30 lakhs.

Contact Details:
Arvind Skylands
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.arvindinfraskyland.com/

Contact
Arvind Skylands
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Arvind Skylands
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Arvind Skylands, Arvind Skylands bangalore, Arvind Skylands Price
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017
360 Realtors News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share