An unmatched living and peace of mind at Arvind Skylands in the Silicon Valley of India

Contact

Arvind Skylands

***@gmail.com Arvind Skylands

End

-- Bangalore is one of the leading real estate markets of the country with rapidly developing residential and other segments of developments. The city has witnessed an upsurge in the trend of investments in the luxurious and other residential category which has subsequently led to an increase in investment in innumerable residential properties in the Silicon Valley of India. Arvind Infrastructure has launched a residential project namedin Jakkur, Bangalore.Well known as IT hub of India, Bangalore has seen a rapid development of big business brands, MNC's and corporate which clarify its financial expansion. It has emerged to be an IT hub of the nation and a big commercial center with many investors big and small having a keen interest like investing in residential properties over here. Several business houses small, medium and even the bigger ones are contributing majorly for the growth and development of the city making it a preferred destination to work and reside and which is clearly reflected from the fast-paced unorthodox residential projects development.is an iconic affordable residential community located in one of the promising suburbs of the city. The project is equipped with 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK artistically-crafted abodes. You will experience a tranquil and green ambience inside this enormous residential development. Habitats inside this habitation are getting constructed in the dimensions vary from 1057 sq. ft. to 1482 sq. ft. You will experience the difference with various recreational features such as swimming pool, gymnasium, multi-deck car parking and other recreational features.This mesmerizing residential community is located in the close vicinity to Outer ring road, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, AH-47, NICE Ring road and other additionally linked corridors that gives you access to reach numerous remote and adjacent locations as well. There are various advanced healthcare centres, reputed education hubs, social hubs, commercial base, etc established nearby to this residential community.for all the residential configurations vary from Rs. 40.15 lakhs to 56.30 lakhs.Contact Details:Arvind SkylandsMob.No:(+91)9953 5928 48Website: http://www.arvindinfraskyland.com/