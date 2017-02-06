News By Tag
An unmatched living and peace of mind at Arvind Skylands in the Silicon Valley of India
Well known as IT hub of India, Bangalore has seen a rapid development of big business brands, MNC's and corporate which clarify its financial expansion. It has emerged to be an IT hub of the nation and a big commercial center with many investors big and small having a keen interest like investing in residential properties over here. Several business houses small, medium and even the bigger ones are contributing majorly for the growth and development of the city making it a preferred destination to work and reside and which is clearly reflected from the fast-paced unorthodox residential projects development.
Arvind Skylands Bangalore is an iconic affordable residential community located in one of the promising suburbs of the city. The project is equipped with 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK artistically-
This mesmerizing residential community is located in the close vicinity to Outer ring road, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, AH-47, NICE Ring road and other additionally linked corridors that gives you access to reach numerous remote and adjacent locations as well. There are various advanced healthcare centres, reputed education hubs, social hubs, commercial base, etc established nearby to this residential community. Arvind Skylands price for all the residential configurations vary from Rs. 40.15 lakhs to 56.30 lakhs.
Contact Details:
Arvind Skylands
Mob.No:(+91)
Website:http://www.arvindinfraskyland.com/
Contact
Arvind Skylands
***@gmail.com
