Hospitals for Humanity (HfH) Kicks off 1K1M Campaign to Save Children with Congenital Heart Disease

Invita Africa

Invita Africa

-- Congenital Heart Defects are very common and critical birth defects, however survival and life expectancy of individuals with congenital heart disease have significantly increased with earlier diagnosis, improved surgical interventions and better medical management.Every year, an estimatedare born with congenital heart defects inall are currently referred out of the country for surgeries. A high proportion of children with surgically amenable congenital heart disease will require life-saving, invasive intervention to help improve their quality of life significantly. It is estimated that compared to their peers, the medical costs for individuals with congenital heart disease are 10 to 20 times greater funds most of these family cannot afford.To this end,an Atlanta based NGO, duly registered both in the US & Nigeria, has in the last two years conductedpaediatric cardiothoracic surgeries via its Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Initiative (PCTSI) and in Nigeria, made up of a world class team, providing care and services comparable to any first class institution while building capacities of local staff and fostering knowledge transfer.Currently HfH has a patient list of over aof who URGENTLY need surgeries, having exhausted its funds in the largely pro bono efforts of the last two years,seeks to raise funds via itsto continue carrying out these surgeries for the needing children.Thecampaign seeks to raise funds from one million individuals who will give at leasteach towards carrying out open-heart surgeries for 200 children with congenital heart defects.Taking off inand running throughout the year, the campaign will involve as many activities as possible all aimed at raising funds for this cause.On board as proud partners and sponsors areto mention a few.For more information, kindly visit: hospitalsforhumanity.org/1k1mHospitals for Humanity@hospitalsforhumanity@hospforhumanityHospitals for Humanity https://web.facebook.com/ HospitalsforHumanityIntl/ Kindly click on the link below to see interview with https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=4Te3NHMKBIo&index=5& a... FwsMMZub_bha_JT