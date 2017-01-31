News By Tag
Hospitals for Humanity (HfH) Kicks off 1K1M Campaign to Save Children with Congenital Heart Disease
Every year, an estimated 85,000 children are born with congenital heart defects in Nigeria, all are currently referred out of the country for surgeries. A high proportion of children with surgically amenable congenital heart disease will require life-saving, invasive intervention to help improve their quality of life significantly. It is estimated that compared to their peers, the medical costs for individuals with congenital heart disease are 10 to 20 times greater funds most of these family cannot afford.
To this end, Hospitals for Humanity (HfH) an Atlanta based NGO, duly registered both in the US & Nigeria, has in the last two years conducted 49 paediatric cardiothoracic surgeries via its Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Initiative (PCTSI) and in Nigeria, made up of a world class team, providing care and services comparable to any first class institution while building capacities of local staff and fostering knowledge transfer.
Currently HfH has a patient list of over a 1000 patients, 200 of who URGENTLY need surgeries, having exhausted its funds in the largely pro bono efforts of the last two years, HfH seeks to raise funds via its 1K1M fundraising campaign to continue carrying out these surgeries for the needing children.
The 1K1M campaign seeks to raise funds from one million individuals who will give at least N1,000 each towards carrying out open-heart surgeries for 200 children with congenital heart defects.
Taking off in January 2017 and running throughout the year, the campaign will involve as many activities as possible all aimed at raising funds for this cause.
On board as proud partners and sponsors are Daar Communications, BellaNaija to mention a few.
For more information, kindly visit 1K1M:
Website: hospitalsforhumanity.org/
Gofundme: Hospitals for Humanity
Instagram: @hospitalsforhumanity
Twitter: @hospforhumanity
Facebook: Hospitals for Humanity https://web.facebook.com/
Kindly click on the link below to see interview with Dr.Segun Ajayi. https://www.youtube.com/
