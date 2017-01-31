 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Port of Milford Haven to host the Powerboat P1 National Championships in July 2017

 
 
Powerboat practice near our holiday cottages in Pembrokeshire
Powerboat practice near our holiday cottages in Pembrokeshire
 
MILFORD HAVEN, Wales - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Milford Haven will be host to a weekend of action-packed adventure in July, as the town welcomes the Powerboat P1 National Championships Welsh Grand Prix. Following the success of Ironman and Red Bull Cliff Diving, the event is expected to further Pembrokeshire's reputation as the host of world-class events and further cement its association with outdoor adventure.

The race itself will feature Daisy and Sam Coleman, who are sponsored by Milford Waterfront in 2017. Coleman Racing claimed the P1 Superstock National Championship title in Bournemouth last year, making history by being the first team to podium at every event. The Milford Waterfront will be at their base for testing and training, as well as hosting experience days featuring water-based sports and activities in the run up to the event.

The event comes at a time where the Port is visualising a revitalised waterfront, transforming it into a retail and maritime destination of choice. Neil Jenkins, Destination Director at the Port of Milford Haven said: "Attracting world-class events is a key part of Milford Waterfront's strategy and we've worked closely with Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council to being the P1 National Championships to Pembrokeshire. This will be an outstanding event which will help in drawing international attention to Pembrokeshire and Wales."

The weekend will take place between July 14 and 16.

Where to stay

We have a range of holiday cottages in Pembrokeshire (http://www.qualitycottages.co.uk/wales/west-wales/pembrok...), perfect if you and your family are planning a weekend away to attend the event. Our four waterfront holiday apartments have fabulous views across the waterway, providing you with the best spot in town to watch the races. Aside from a birds-eye view, you will also benefit from a decked balcony area, allowing you to sit back and relax during time before and after the races. All four of these pet-free apartments sleep four and include spacious lounges, luxury kitchens and two bedrooms. With a stylish and contemporary interior, this is the ideal spot to make your base location for the event due to the close proximity to the water!

Photo credit: Ross Elliot (https://www.flickr.com/photos/ross_elliott/)

Quality Cottages
***@qualitycottages.co.uk
