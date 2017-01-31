News By Tag
Port of Milford Haven to host the Powerboat P1 National Championships in July 2017
The race itself will feature Daisy and Sam Coleman, who are sponsored by Milford Waterfront in 2017. Coleman Racing claimed the P1 Superstock National Championship title in Bournemouth last year, making history by being the first team to podium at every event. The Milford Waterfront will be at their base for testing and training, as well as hosting experience days featuring water-based sports and activities in the run up to the event.
The event comes at a time where the Port is visualising a revitalised waterfront, transforming it into a retail and maritime destination of choice. Neil Jenkins, Destination Director at the Port of Milford Haven said: "Attracting world-class events is a key part of Milford Waterfront's strategy and we've worked closely with Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council to being the P1 National Championships to Pembrokeshire. This will be an outstanding event which will help in drawing international attention to Pembrokeshire and Wales."
The weekend will take place between July 14 and 16.
