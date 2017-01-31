 
Government of India Enterprise entering into Security and surveillance Sector

Indian Telephone Industry Launching Wholly Owned New Brand " REIT "
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Telephone Industries Limited – A Government of India Enterprises is entering into Security and Survelliance Industry. Today the Market size of security and surveillance industry is whooping 75000 crores in 2016 with the growth of 28% CAGR and catering only4% of the Population  and expected to grow exponentially after Entering Government enterprise Brand.  This is first Time any Government PSU is  Entering into High Growth Rated Industry of security and Surveillance. Indian Telephone Industries Limited – A Government of India enterprise with Enriched experience of 68 Years in Manufacturing Excellence will launch a wholly Owned New Brand " REIT" with state of the art Security and surveillance Products. With the expectation of Being a Government  PSU Brand , We are assuming them to acquire 40% of the Market Stake in Government Sales and Open Market sales . With Government PSU Brand we are assuming that industry will Re organise and Structured in better way. Source Open Market

REIT India
Source:www.reitindia.org
Email:***@reitindia.org
Tags:Iti Limited, Reit, Reit India
Industry:Security
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
