February 2017
2017 ShopLocal Showcase to Bring Together Small Businesses, Big Buyers at Houston Galleria

 
 
Photo courtesy of Greater Houston Convention & Visitor's Bureau
Photo courtesy of Greater Houston Convention & Visitor's Bureau
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- It's time to treat yo'self, H-Town! Spend the afternoon enjoying a little post-Valentine's shopping spree on Post Oak Boulevard, while at the same time supporting the small businesses behind our big city.

The 'ShopLocal' Showcase is an annual "pop-up" event hosted in the heart of Houston's largest and most elite retail district. Inspired by entrepreneurial spirit, it was created to help build connections between Houston-area consumers and the companies, consultants, artists, artisans and crafters who serve them.

Featuring a handpicked and highly curated indoor "market" of more than fifty vendors from around the region, the show floor is intended to function as a sort of all-afternoon "mini-mall" housed inside the Westin Galleria's Woodway Hall III Booth-presenters span the retail spectrum including sellers of clothing, crafts, original artwork and home designs, jewelry and other accessories, bath and beauty products, packaged food items and more.

There is no fee for admission, and entertainment will be provided throughout the course of the event. As a special thank-you for their support, all attendees can automatically be entered to win more than $1000 in raffled prize items provided by participating vendors.

--

This is the inaugural year for Parker's Vendor Showcase (PVS), an annual collaborative event featuring locally based companies, crafters and consultants. PVS was founded by millennial triple-entrepreneur Tiffany Parker of Parker's Cup, organic coffee and tea.

The event is dedicated to gathering Houston's growing small business community and connecting locally conscious consumers with sellers from around the city. By buying from vendors based in the Greater Houston or Gulf Coast Regions, area residents stand to benefit from the economic incubation effects of active participation in the local marketplace.

Showcasing a collective of local sellers in the and hub of the city's largest shopping center(s), the Houston Galleria and Uptown Houston District, creates a unique opportunity for buyers. Event attendees can, for a single afternoon, browse and choose local goods in a landmark setting famous for its vast selection of global goods.

As an owner herself, Parker came up with the concept behind PVS as part of her own personal mission - to help create support and structure for Houston's thriving (and striving) small business community.

This year's 'ShopLocal' Showcase event is sponsored by the Inner Loop Agency (http://www.innerloopagency.com) and has designated The Mental Heath Awareness Walk - Houston (http://www.thehoustonwalk.org) as its local nonprofit 'Support Spotlight' recipient.

Media Contact
Leila Alfaro, Principal
The Inner Loop Agency
leila@innerloopagency.com
Source:Inner Loop Agency
