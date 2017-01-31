News By Tag
Getting Rid of Excess Abdominal Fat is Now Possible
Tummy tuck also known as abdominoplasty, removes excess skin with fat and tightens the muscle.
Best Tummy Tuck India is being driven by a team of highly qualified and experienced cosmetic surgeons who make sure that patients for abdominoplasty get more than satisfactory results for the procedure. Dr. Ajaya Kashyap leads the team of medical professionals ensuring that everything offered to patients is nothing less than best. It is his years of experience and expertise in performing tummy tuck surgery which sets him apart from others. He is a double American Board Certified surgeon who has been practicing cosmetic branch of medicine for more than twenty years. Choosing them for the best tummy tuck in Delhi allows one to get the best care and treatment for this surgery.
At some or the other point in life, one realises that exercising, yoga and diet did not help in shedding those extra pounds. Protruding and sagging abdomen continue to remain the problem. This is when a tummy tuck can help. Patients who have the following conditions are the right candidate for tummy tuck surgery in India.
• Although weight is stable, but troubled because of loose skin and excess aft deposits in lower abdomen then this procedure can be of great help for such people. However, this is not the procedure for these who are generally obese.
• Weight fluctuations, aging, prior surgery, heredity or pregnancy have left excess skin deposits on abdominal weakness and abdominal skin and, or both.
• If there is significant amount of intra-abdominal fat deposits surrounding internal organs. There is possibility such people might have to reduce some weight before surgery.
• You are physically and mentally healthy for undergoing this procedure.
They also offer the best abdominoplasty surgery cost in Delhi without compromising the quality of the procedure. Just schedule an appointment with MedSpa clinic to know about the tummy tuck cost.
