The Elite Cars Gets Emirates NBD's Best Dealership Auto Loan Award
Emirates NBD recognizes The Elite Cars LLC as the Best Dealership Auto Loan for the third quarter of 2016.
The banking group chose the company as awardee for the third quarter for being the best dealership who has done business with them during the past year, hence further reinforcing their business relationship.
Expressing their pride, Mr. Rakan Turki, Mr. Tamer Abukhalaf, and Mr. Abdel Qader Hani, founders of The Elite Cars, said that quality products, excellent customer service and the trust of customers have paved the way for them to receive the award.
"Emirates NBD's Best Dealership Auto Loan Award is an achievement for us as it represents the trust of our customers in what we offer. This year and in the years to come, we will strive harder to better serve them and make their dream of owning a luxury car come true through our flexible financing options. With Emirates NBD on our side, we can make this possible."
The Elite Cars anticipates more attractive finance options this year through the bank. Fulfilling their slogan The True Definition of Luxury, the dealership aims to help customers own their dream car by continuing to add the best motors the world has to offer, at the most competitive prices.
The Elite Cars is one of the largest and most trusted new and pre-owned car dealerships in Dubai offering competitively priced German, British, and Italian luxury vehicles. For more information about the services they offer and to view their latest cars in stock, call +971 4 321 2290 (TOLL FREE: 800-ELITECARS (354832277) or visit http://theelitecars.com.
