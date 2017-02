Pinnacle Infotech Partaking at 2017 PCI Convention - Cleveland, Ohio, North America

End

-- PCI Convention is all set to rock, hosting exhibitors and attracting construction professionals from America and other countries. In this leading precast tradeshow, one can get significant industry suppliers and primary equipment. CI Council/Committee meetings, plant tours, education sessions, PCI special events and Precast Show will be the main highlights. PCI will be partnering Precast Show for the second time. Pinnacle Infotech - a top BIM Service & BIM Engineering service provider with over 18 years of experience in construction industry will take part in this show for the first time.Grab this chance to visitHuntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Cleveland, Oh 44113Thursday, March 2, 2017 - Saturday, March 4, 2017 (Till 1PM)Ø Educational sessions offering numerous tracksØ Discounted precast show education courses§ Checking out new products, ideas & technologies for precast concrete§ Learning the advantages of 3D BIM Modeling of Cast in Place & Pre-cast Concrete ( http://www.pinnaclecad.com/ offerings/industry/ concrete-co... § Experiencing the Future of Precast Concrete§ Enhancing Resource Planning & Product Quality§ Getting exclusive Networking OpportunitiesPinnacle Infotech, USA with knowledge of construction background in USA, bringing technological rigor of enterprise level operations.years of extensive accomplishments within diverse environments. A strategic thinker and positive team player, Sarvesh is an effective team leader and motivator.§ Major manufacturers, Start-ups, Contracting Firms§ Construction Professionals, Engineers, Concrete Contractors, Educators, PressØ Benefits of 3D Modeling of Cast in Place, Precast ConcreteØ Reinforcement Detailing, Constructability AnalysisØ Lift Drawings, 4d Construction PhasingØ Dynamic Quantity ScheduleØ Commercial, High-End Condominiums, Retail Chains, HealthcareØ Parking Garages, Schools, Universities, High-End Residential ComplexesØ Dams, Power Stations, BridgesFor more information take a look at& check out 2017 PCI Convention schedule ( http://www.pci.org/ pci_convention/ schedule/ ).