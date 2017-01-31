 
Pinnacle Infotech Partaking at 2017 PCI Convention - Cleveland, Ohio, North America

 
 
CLEVELAND - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PCI Convention is all set to rock, hosting exhibitors and attracting construction professionals from America and other countries. In this leading precast tradeshow, one can get significant industry suppliers and primary equipment. CI Council/Committee meetings, plant tours, education sessions, PCI special events and Precast Show will be the main highlights. PCI will be partnering Precast Show for the second time. Pinnacle Infotech - a top BIM Service & BIM Engineering service provider with over 18 years of experience in construction industry will take part in this show for the first time.

Grab this chance to visit Pinnacle Booth # 499B:

Venue: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Cleveland, Oh 44113

Date & Time: Thursday, March 2, 2017 - Saturday, March 4, 2017 (Till 1PM)

Significant Event Highlights:

Ø  Educational sessions offering numerous tracks

Ø  Discounted precast show education courses

Why to Attend the Show with Pinnacle Infotech?

§  Checking out new products, ideas & technologies for precast concrete

§  Learning the advantages of 3D BIM Modeling of Cast in Place & Pre-cast Concrete (http://www.pinnaclecad.com/offerings/industry/concrete-co...)

§  Experiencing the Future of Precast Concrete

§  Enhancing Resource Planning & Product Quality

§  Getting exclusive Networking Opportunities

Who will represent Pinnacle Infotech?

Ø  Mr. Scott PittmanVice President (US Operations), Pinnacle Infotech, USA with knowledge of construction background in USA, bringing technological rigor of enterprise level operations.

Ø  Mr. Sarvesh Kekatpure -Senior Manager | Business Development & Operations & BIM Specialist withyears of extensive accomplishments within diverse environments. A strategic thinker and positive team player, Sarvesh is an effective team leader and motivator.

Who will be attending the show?

§  Major manufacturers, Start-ups, Contracting Firms

§  Construction Professionals, Engineers, Concrete Contractors, Educators, Press

What will you learn from Pinnacle?

Ø  Benefits of 3D Modeling of Cast in Place, Precast Concrete

Ø  Reinforcement Detailing, Constructability Analysis

Ø  Lift Drawings, 4d Construction Phasing

Ø  Dynamic Quantity Schedule

Which industries will be benefited from Pinnacle?

Ø  Commercial, High-End Condominiums, Retail Chains, Healthcare

Ø  Parking Garages, Schools, Universities, High-End Residential Complexes

Ø  Dams, Power Stations, Bridges

For more information take a look at Pinnacle exhibits & check out 2017 PCI Convention schedule (http://www.pci.org/pci_convention/schedule/).
