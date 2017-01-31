News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pinnacle Infotech Partaking at 2017 PCI Convention - Cleveland, Ohio, North America
Grab this chance to visit Pinnacle Booth # 499B:
Venue: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Cleveland, Oh 44113
Date & Time: Thursday, March 2, 2017 - Saturday, March 4, 2017 (Till 1PM)
Significant Event Highlights:
Ø Educational sessions offering numerous tracks
Ø Discounted precast show education courses
Why to Attend the Show with Pinnacle Infotech?
§ Checking out new products, ideas & technologies for precast concrete
§ Learning the advantages of 3D BIM Modeling of Cast in Place & Pre-cast Concrete (http://www.pinnaclecad.com/
§ Experiencing the Future of Precast Concrete
§ Enhancing Resource Planning & Product Quality
§ Getting exclusive Networking Opportunities
Who will represent Pinnacle Infotech?
Ø Mr. Scott Pittman – Vice President (US Operations), Pinnacle Infotech, USA with knowledge of construction background in USA, bringing technological rigor of enterprise level operations.
Ø Mr. Sarvesh Kekatpure -Senior Manager | Business Development & Operations & BIM Specialist withyears of extensive accomplishments within diverse environments. A strategic thinker and positive team player, Sarvesh is an effective team leader and motivator.
Who will be attending the show?
§ Major manufacturers, Start-ups, Contracting Firms
§ Construction Professionals, Engineers, Concrete Contractors, Educators, Press
What will you learn from Pinnacle?
Ø Benefits of 3D Modeling of Cast in Place, Precast Concrete
Ø Reinforcement Detailing, Constructability Analysis
Ø Lift Drawings, 4d Construction Phasing
Ø Dynamic Quantity Schedule
Which industries will be benefited from Pinnacle?
Ø Commercial, High-End Condominiums, Retail Chains, Healthcare
Ø Parking Garages, Schools, Universities, High-End Residential Complexes
Ø Dams, Power Stations, Bridges
For more information take a look at Pinnacle exhibits & check out 2017 PCI Convention schedule (http://www.pci.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse