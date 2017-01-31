 
News By Tag
* Indian textiles industry
* Garment Machinery
* Textile Processing Machinery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


MEX Presents 2nd Edition of Gartex: India's Comprehensive Exhibition on Garmenting and Textile

Depicting India's strength as the second largest producer of garments and textiles in the world, Gartex 2017 is all set to capture the innovations and growth of this dynamic industry in a three-day show this July at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Indian textiles industry
* Garment Machinery
* Textile Processing Machinery

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Indian textiles industry, currently estimated at around US$ 108 billion, which is expected to reach US$ 223 billion by 2021 wherein the exports' contribution is expected to touch US$ 82 billion. Keeping in view the potential and vibrancy of this growth-ridden market, Gartex 2017 will present the latest best available in the textile and garment machinery & accessories market in India & overseas over an exhibit area spread across 65,000 sq ft at Pragati Maidan. The Show will witness new product launches and live demos of equipment & techniques by some of the biggest manufacturers in the industry. Besides all these, special focus on Digitex would be there to facilitate easy sourcing of the products and to keep the visitors at ease.

As a definitive gateway into the country's burgeoning garment and textile industry, the Expo will provide numerous opportunities for existing and new companies from all over India and Southeast Asia to assemble at one platform, which is incredible for product showcasing, brand building, business networking and knowledge exchange. To match the pace of the development in the garment and textile manufacturing industry worldwide, Gartex is the only show facilitating to source complete garment manufacturing solutions from companies Pan India under one roof. Reflecting international standards in excellence, Gartex 2017 is expected to welcome more than 200 national & international exhibitors to make use of this unique platform to tell the industry as what new has it developed in the last one year, what all it is working upon to achieve in the coming year.

Gartex 2017 (http://gartexindia.com/) will have a rather expanded exhibit profile that to includeGarment & Apparel Machinery, Textile & Textile Processing Machinery, Digital Textile Printing Technology, Home Furnishing Machinery & Materials, Leather Garment & Shoe Manufacturing Machinery, Yarns & Yarn Processing Machinery, Printing & Dyeing, Apparel Fabrics, Accessories, Trims & Embellishments , Allied Products & Services, Laundry & Finishing Equipment, Pre & Post Processing Equipment, Knitting Machinery, Sewing Machines, Embroidery Machines, Hosiery Machinery, Quilting machines, Intimate Apparel Manufacturing Machinery, Heat Transfer Machines, Laser Machines, Packaging & Labeling Solutions, Needles & Threads, Fusing Machines, Automation & Software, Testing Equipment & Services, Mannequins & Display Racks, Spares & Consumables, Cutting & Laying Machines, Spinning Machines & Accessories, Looms & Jacquards, Weaving Machinery & Equipment, Tufting Machines, and many more.

For all this and many more, the venue always play an important role as the exhibitors' convenience, visitors' footfall and business activities depend on the convenience that the selected venue facilitates. Pragati Maidan is India's largest international exhibition centre located in the heart of the capital city. The venue offers about 61,290 sqm of covered exhibition space in 16 state-of-the-art halls, besides 10,000 sqm of open display area making it an ideal center for trade exhibitions like this. Above all, its central location provides easy connectivity with the entire National Capital Region of Delhi with easy commutation options including the Metro (City Railways), the Pragati Maidan Metro Station of which is right inside the premises. Moreover, the venue is just 18 km from the international airport, and only 2.5 km from Connaught Place, the main hub of business activities in New Delhi.

Contact
Ms. Himani Gulati
***@mexexhibits.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mexexhibits.com
Posted By:***@mexexhibits.com Email Verified
Tags:Indian textiles industry, Garment Machinery, Textile Processing Machinery
Industry:Business
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share