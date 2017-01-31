News By Tag
MEX Presents 2nd Edition of Gartex: India's Comprehensive Exhibition on Garmenting and Textile
Depicting India's strength as the second largest producer of garments and textiles in the world, Gartex 2017 is all set to capture the innovations and growth of this dynamic industry in a three-day show this July at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
As a definitive gateway into the country's burgeoning garment and textile industry, the Expo will provide numerous opportunities for existing and new companies from all over India and Southeast Asia to assemble at one platform, which is incredible for product showcasing, brand building, business networking and knowledge exchange. To match the pace of the development in the garment and textile manufacturing industry worldwide, Gartex is the only show facilitating to source complete garment manufacturing solutions from companies Pan India under one roof. Reflecting international standards in excellence, Gartex 2017 is expected to welcome more than 200 national & international exhibitors to make use of this unique platform to tell the industry as what new has it developed in the last one year, what all it is working upon to achieve in the coming year.
Gartex 2017
For all this and many more, the venue always play an important role as the exhibitors' convenience, visitors' footfall and business activities depend on the convenience that the selected venue facilitates. Pragati Maidan is India's largest international exhibition centre located in the heart of the capital city. The venue offers about 61,290 sqm of covered exhibition space in 16 state-of-the-
