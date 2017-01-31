 
Zurich Insurance Published a Research-based Infographic about Ireland's Christmas Safety Mistakes

 
 
Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Widely popular, highly trusted, one of Ireland's leading general insurance companies – Zurich Insurance has recently published a highly informative, research-based infographic about Ireland's Christmas Safety Mistakes, and how can people take safety precautions in order to protect themselves and their family from fire hazards.

"Unfortunately, in the sheer excitement of Christmas festivities - we tend to forget about the necessary safety precautions we should take while decorating our houses; and put ourselves, our beloved families, and our dear homes in danger. This is the reason why we conducted a research to observe the behavior of Irish people and to understand the common mistakes people of Ireland make during the festive season. The findings of our research helped us in drawing the safety precautions that people of Ireland must take to ensure maximum safety in the home during the festive season", stated the spokesperson of Zurich Insurance.

Zurich's infographic reveals a lot of shocking facts like 3 out of 10 people (29%) fail to place their Christmas tree at a safe distance from away from the fire source, and only 14% place their Christmas tree in a water source to keep it from drying out. Zurich's nationwide research also reveals that a third of Irish people admit to overloading electrical sockets with multiple plugs to light up trees and homes, one in five (22%) leave their Christmas tree lights on or plugged in overnight, over half (55%) hang Christmas cards over an open fire, and one in ten (10%) even leave candles lit when leaving the house.

The above mentioned are just a few out of several Christmas safety mistakes that the people of Ireland commit. And the worst thing is that most people of Ireland take necessary safety precautions as a joke, thus they do not only put themselves in danger but also their family and home.

Therefore, Zurich Insurance has called on those preparing their homes for the festive season to take extra care and reduce the danger of fires. "We highly advise you to follow the necessary safety precautions, pretest your fire alarms, and most importantly – opt a full home insurance", stated the Zurich Insurance spokesperson.

Find the infographic on http://www.zurichinsurance.ie/media/ireland%27s_christmas...

About: Zurich Insurance plc established in 2009. Its EU Headquarters for its General Insurance Business is in Dublin, which since January 2014 covers the EMEA region. Zurich Insurance is currently one of Ireland's leading general insurance companies offering a wide range of products including private motor and home insurance, commercial property, business, farm and professional indemnity insurance.

For more information about Zurich Insurance and its services, please visit http://www.zurichinsurance.ie/


Contact:
Zurich Insurance
PO Box 78
Wexford, Ireland
Ph:1890 400 300
customerhelp@zurich.ie
http://www.zurichinsurance.ie

1890 400 300
***@zurich.ie
