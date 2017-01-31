News By Tag
SPMG Media Named Agency of Record for Actress Ambokile'
The multi-talented actress, songstress and spoken word artist signed with SPMG Media to handle public relations and marketing. It was announced today.
Ambokile', meaning "one redeemed by God" is a native of Honolulu Hawaii. Currently based in Los Angeles, the always-busy Ambokile's most recent credits include the lead role as "Sunset" in the feature suspense thriller film Shadow of the Monarch (2016) directed by John Luksetich; a supporting role appearing as "Ginelle" in the action crime drama film, "Under a Blood Red Sky," (2016) directed by John Brandon, a supporting role as Amber in the new series, The Accountant, (2014) directed by Richard Bergen; and supporting actress in the film Ugly Shoes (2013) directed by Randy Kent.
SPMG Media will execute a comprehensive public relations program designed to generate feature articles and interviews, create awareness with prospective TV and film directors and position her to secure beauty and lifestyle endorsement deals.
"SPMG Media is thrilled to be working with this exciting actress, songstress and spoken word artist," said Gina Smith, President of SPMG Media. "We are looking forward to helping position Ambokile' as an industry frontrunner by elevating her brand and visibility within the film, television and lifestyle media."
Website: http://www.ambokile.life/
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/
Management: Tony Smith, KASE-Qtr Productions, www.kaseqtr.com, Tony@kaseqtr.com, Tel: 818.723.5386
ABOUT AMBOKILE'
The Perfect Combination of Beauty, Style, Sexuality. Ambokile's genesis as an artist focused on exploring many avenues of television and film, while excelling in her creative forms of expression in modeling, singing, hosting, dancing, and writing. These experiences have resulted in a well- rounded persona that extends beyond the limits of any media. Learn more at http://www.ambokile.life/
About SPMG Media
As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/
Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
