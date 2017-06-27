News By Tag
Cruisin' with Startups: Whiskey Night with VCs and Investors in NYC
The Soho Loft Conferences and Victoria Global supported The VC and Startup Whiskey Cruise in New York organized by Funding Post
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This event definitely was a mix of business and relaxation. The attendees were able to get crucial insights directly from the experts regarding the constantly changing investment landscape while being treated to a variety of whiskey and pleasurable music."
The event was held in a ship by the Hornblower Cruises that sailed on the Hudson River. The attendees were treated to a gourmet dinner as well as a Moonshine and Whiskey tasting. More than a dozen of craft distilleries showcased their craft and gave samples to the VIP guests. There was also a networking party that featured Robyn Adele Anderson of Postmodern Jukebox.
A panel of NYC angel investors and venture capitalists provided their insights on the latest trends in the investment landscape specifically in San Francisco and New York. David Goldberg of Corigin Ventures, one of the panelists, gave some advice to early stage companies, "For early companies, veer aware from venture funding early on and focus on getting the right angels now. When you take VC money, the clock starts now."
Some of the VC investors/firms who attended were:
Adi Levanon, Symmetric Ventures
David Goldberg, Corigin Ventures
Frances Schwiep, Comcast Ventures
Jeffrey Finkle, ARC Angel Fund
Jesse Middleton, Flybridge
Katherine O'Neill, Jumpstart NJ Angel Network
Mary Anne Rooke, Angel Investor Forum
Mike Cardamone, SaaStr Fund
Nihal Mehta, Eniac VC
Sumeet Shah, Brand Foundry Ventures
Michael Glickman, founder of portable shot innovator LIQS, explained how prepared shots or cocktails have proven to reduce bar lines at concerts, sporting events, and music festivals.
The event's general sponsors included ARC Angel Fund, Crowded, McCarter & English LLP, and Trout Business Capital. Some of the drink sponsors were Smart Beer, The Wandering Barman, LIQS, and Deadwood Bourbon Whiskey. Spark Labs, BoogarLists, Garysguide, Startup Digest, Angel Capital Association and The Soho Loft Conferences were some of the media sponsors.
Watch out for more conferences happening across the country and around the world, the next one may be in your city. To get VIP access to major conferences that intersect finance with key industries and for other exciting perks and benefits, consider the annual membership programs at www.thesoholoft.com/
