SevenPoint2 Welcomes PGA Tour Champion Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer, German PGA Tour Champion, recently spoke out about SevenPoint2, a global leader in the alkaline diet lifestyle. Langer has a long-time successful golf career as a two-time Masters Champion and continues to hold impressive golf score cards on the Senior PGA Tour.

His most recent big win was at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii January 17-21, 2017. Despite the treacherous wind calling the tournament a round early, Langer was comfortably in the lead which secured him as the top leader and winner.



About SevenPoint2



SevenPoint2, located in Tempe, Arizona, is a renowned leader in alkaline wellness since 2012. With its global network of associates who benefit from and share the positive health aspects of the 7.2 products and generous compensation program, SevenPoint2 delivers the mission for people all around the world to experience the positive difference of optimal health and feeling better every day so they can live the life they love.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease.



https://www.prlog.org/ 12617866/1 SevenPoint 2 Weightloss End -- Bernhard Langer credits much of his endurance to the 7.2 alkaline wellness products , "Since I started using 7.2 products, I feel great, sleep better and have energy throughout the whole day. I highly recommend the alkaline 7.2 products for anyone that wants to be all they can be."His most recent big win was at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii January 17-21, 2017. Despite the treacherous wind calling the tournament a round early, Langer was comfortably in the lead which secured him as the top leader and winner."With Bernhard being a competitive athlete, he can really benefit from all of our 7.2 alkaline products , especially Recovery with HydroFX® which can help him perform better and recover faster," says Dr. Howard Cohn, DC, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder.Jason Boreyko, CEO and Co-Founder says, "We love to hear success stories of our products. Having a respected and talented athlete such as Bernhard Langer experience very successful results SevenPoint2 is a testimony to how naturally powerful and effective our 7.2 alkaline diet lifestyle products are. They are organic, plant-based and contain the cleanest ingredients around."For more information about SevenPoint2 and the 7.2 products, visit www.sevenpoint2.com About SevenPoint2SevenPoint2, located in Tempe, Arizona, is a renowned leader in alkaline wellness since 2012. With its global network of associates who benefit from and share the positive health aspects of the 7.2 products and generous compensation program, SevenPoint2 delivers the mission for people all around the world to experience the positive difference of optimal health and feeling better every day so they can live the life they love.*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease.