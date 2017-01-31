Country(s)
Playing For Change Artist Rocky Dawuni Continues To "Shine A Light" On The World
Bass Awards Artist of the Year Delivers Positive Message in Climate of Conflict
"Shine A Light" combines the sounds of New Orleans with reggae and samba to create an anthem of positivity. The song and video celebrate the power of shared humanity and the importance of courage to tap into the power of expression. In a time of great uncertainty, "Shine A Light" reminds the listener to uphold the positive - and recognize each person's capability as an agent of hope and change - a value upheld by the Playing For Change movement. Dawuni is from Ghana, and the Playing For Change Foundation's global mission includes a free music and arts education program in the West African country.
"I've been involved with Playing For Change from the earliest recordings and strongly share in the mission of using music as a force for unifying and empowering people," Dawuni said. "The most important part of being the first GRAMMY nominee from Ghana is that the symbolism of this breakthrough has now inspired many musicians to aim to achieve this as well in my country, which for me is very inspiring."
The new video for the track, filmed in Los Angeles, directed by renowned photographer Myra Vides and produced by Cary Sullivan, is a tribute to joy in all of its organic expressions. "Shine A Light" is launched in association with Whole Planet Foundation, whose shared vision Dawuni has promoted through Musicians for Microcredit, a program seeking the alleviation of poverty through microcredit loans in communities around the world.
WATCH ROCKY DAWUNI'S NEW JOYOUS "SHINE A LIGHT" VIDEO: http://bit.ly/
About Playing For Change Foundation
Playing For Change Foundation was established in 2007, providing music education in areas that are culturally rich yet economically challenged. Children in countries around the world, from Africa, Latin America to Southeast Asia, attend free classes in music, dance and languages, taught by qualified local music teachers and led by regional administrators. Students learn about their own cultural traditions while employing technology to connect and share experiences with others around the world.
Playing For Change, led by Co-Founders Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke, arose from the universal belief that music can connect people across circumstances, challenges and cultural differences. In 2002, a small group of filmmakers set out with a mobile recording studio in search of inspiration and the heartbeat of the human race on the streets. The first music video production, "Stand By Me," combined 35 musicians from 10 countries who had never met in person. The phenomenon swept across the world, with "Stand By Me," one of the Playing For Change productions, being viewed over 100 million times online and counting.
The Playing For Change movement has since attracted hundreds of global artists including Sara Bareilles, Jimmy Buffett, Bono, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Ziggy Marley, Keb Mo and Keith Richards, in addition to street musicians from 47 countries who have participated in PFC video recordings. http://www.playingforchange.org
About Rocky Dawuni
International musician and activist Rocky Dawunioriginally from Ghana, West Africa, straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. to create his appealing Afro Roots sound that unites generations and cultures. A galvanizing performer, Dawuni has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others. Named one of Africa's Top 10 global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues and events including The Kennedy Center, Montreux Jazz Festival and The Hollywood Bowl. Rocky Dawuni's sixth album, Branches of the Same Tree (Cumbancha), which features the song "Shine A Light," was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Reggae Album." http://www.rockydawuni.com
