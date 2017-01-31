News By Tag
* Eames
* Danish
* Modern
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mid-Century Modern pieces and fine art will take center stage at John McInnis' February 19th auction
An auction largely dedicated to Mid-Century Modern pieces but also to include furniture and furnishings from the Art Deco period, fine paintings, pottery and decorative accessories – over 500 lots in all – will be held Feb. 19 in Amesbury, Mass.
The sale will feature items from the collection of Elmar Oliveira and Sandra Robbins, removed from their home in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Mr. Oliveira is a world-class contemporary violinist and the first and only American violinist to win the gold medal at the Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow, 1978. The items in the sale reflect his and Ms. Robbins' refined taste.
Fans and collectors of Mid-Century Modern will have a field day. Offerings will range from a set of three Charles and Ray Eames splints made for Evans Company, all 42 inches long, stamped by the manufacturer and in like-new condition (est. $400-$600); to a Philco Predicta external tube 20-inch-screen TV set from circa 1958, mounted to its original rolling cart (est. $300-$500).
Two lots, both with estimates of $500-$1,000, are a Johannes Andersen Capri sofa and chair set by Trensum with wonderfully curved 1958 styling. The sofa features no-sag spring construction and a chrome steel base, while the chair is a low-back. The other is a matching pair of George Nelson Catenary chairs made for Herman Miller, still with original upholstery and metal tag.
A lacquered wood and glass étagère made by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, still with the Dunbar tag and measuring 79 inches tall by 20 inches wide, should hit $1,000-$1,500. Also, a George Nelson mahogany veneer desk made for Herman Miller, with a leather writing surface, a lid and top cabinet that both open to reveal shelves, is conservatively estimated at $300-$500.
An A.H. Stock Model 1500 Boomerang grand coffee (or cocktail) table, featured at the 1962 World's Fair and with a top that slides open to reveal a gliding basket fitted for bottles, should hammer for $300-$500; while a set of three chrome Z stools made by Gilbert Rohde for Troy Sunshade, with the original red and blue vinyl upholstered seats, has an estimate of $150-$300.
A 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle in running condition, fully restored in 2013 with a new engine and paint (original color) and new battery, is expected to chug away for $3,000-$5,000. Also, a Seeburg 1959 model 220 two-channel juke box ("Stereophonic-
The fine art category will be led by a signed and numbered (6/23) print on handmade paper by Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), titled Colored Paper Image XIII, printed by Ken Tyler and 34 inches by 33 inches framed (est. $10,000-$15,000);
An oil on Masonite painting by Gertrude Abercrombie (1909-1977), titled Green House and Fence, diminutive at 4 inches by 5 inches and artist-signed, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. Also, a Paul Evans ashtray and lighter in copper, bronze and pewter patchwork, each one marked "CC Design" by Evans and showing wear to the bowl of the ashtray, should sell for $200-$400.
A 7-inch bulbous iridescent vase signed by Weller Sicard, in very good condition, should find a new owner for $500-$1,000;
For those unable to attend live, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. Previews will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15th, thru Saturday, Feb. 18th, from 1-6 pm Eastern time; and on auction day, Feb. 19th, starting at 8 am and lasting throughout the day. A full color catalog may be viewed online now, at www.mcinnisauctions.com.
John McInnis Auctioneers is the largest full-service auction house on Boston's North Shore. The firm's 12,000-square-
John McInnis Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single piece, a collection or an estate, you may call them at (978) 388-0400; or, you can e-mail them at mcinnisauctions@
Contact
John McInnis
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse