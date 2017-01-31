 
News By Tag
* Eames
* Danish
* Modern
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amesbury
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Mid-Century Modern pieces and fine art will take center stage at John McInnis' February 19th auction

An auction largely dedicated to Mid-Century Modern pieces but also to include furniture and furnishings from the Art Deco period, fine paintings, pottery and decorative accessories – over 500 lots in all – will be held Feb. 19 in Amesbury, Mass.
 
 
A. H. Stock Model 1500 Boomerang grand coffee or cocktail table (est. 300-$500).
A. H. Stock Model 1500 Boomerang grand coffee or cocktail table (est. 300-$500).
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Eames
* Danish
* Modern

Industry:
* Furniture

Location:
* Amesbury - Massachusetts - US

AMESBURY, Mass. - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- An auction largely dedicated to Mid-Century Modern pieces but also to include furniture and furnishings from the Art Deco period, fine paintings, pottery and decorative accessories – more than 500 lots in all – will be held on Sunday, February 19th, by John McInnis Auctioneers, in the firm's gallery at 76 Main Street in Amesbury, starting at 10 am Eastern time.

The sale will feature items from the collection of Elmar Oliveira and Sandra Robbins, removed from their home in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Mr. Oliveira is a world-class contemporary violinist and the first and only American violinist to win the gold medal at the Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow, 1978. The items in the sale reflect his and Ms. Robbins' refined taste.

Fans and collectors of Mid-Century Modern will have a field day. Offerings will range from a set of three Charles and Ray Eames splints made for Evans Company, all 42 inches long, stamped by the manufacturer and in like-new condition (est. $400-$600); to a Philco Predicta external tube 20-inch-screen TV set from circa 1958, mounted to its original rolling cart (est. $300-$500).

Two lots, both with estimates of $500-$1,000, are a Johannes Andersen Capri sofa and chair set by Trensum with wonderfully curved 1958 styling. The sofa features no-sag spring construction and a chrome steel base, while the chair is a low-back. The other is a matching pair of George Nelson Catenary chairs made for Herman Miller, still with original upholstery and metal tag.

A lacquered wood and glass étagère made by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, still with the Dunbar tag and measuring 79 inches tall by 20 inches wide, should hit $1,000-$1,500. Also, a George Nelson mahogany veneer desk made for Herman Miller, with a leather writing surface, a lid and top cabinet that both open to reveal shelves, is conservatively estimated at $300-$500.

An A.H. Stock Model 1500 Boomerang grand coffee (or cocktail) table, featured at the 1962 World's Fair and with a top that slides open to reveal a gliding basket fitted for bottles, should hammer for $300-$500; while a set of three chrome Z stools made by Gilbert Rohde for Troy Sunshade, with the original red and blue vinyl upholstered seats, has an estimate of $150-$300.

A 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle in running condition, fully restored in 2013 with a new engine and paint (original color) and new battery, is expected to chug away for $3,000-$5,000. Also, a Seeburg 1959 model 220 two-channel juke box ("Stereophonic-Selectomatic"), partially running but does not play, with about 600 45 rpm records in three cases, should finish at $1,000-$2,000.

The fine art category will be led by a signed and numbered (6/23) print on handmade paper by Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015), titled Colored Paper Image XIII, printed by Ken Tyler and 34 inches by 33 inches framed (est. $10,000-$15,000); and an oil on canvas by Robert Reid (1862-1929), titled Early Spring, artist-signed and 44 inches by 30 inches framed (est. $8,000-$1,200).

An oil on Masonite painting by Gertrude Abercrombie (1909-1977), titled Green House and Fence, diminutive at 4 inches by 5 inches and artist-signed, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. Also, a Paul Evans ashtray and lighter in copper, bronze and pewter patchwork, each one marked "CC Design" by Evans and showing wear to the bowl of the ashtray, should sell for $200-$400.

A 7-inch bulbous iridescent vase signed by Weller Sicard, in very good condition, should find a new owner for $500-$1,000; and a large Fulper pottery two-ring handled vase, 12 ½ inches tall and one of many pottery pieces in the auction, in very good condition, should make $200-$400.

For those unable to attend live, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. Previews will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15th, thru Saturday, Feb. 18th, from 1-6 pm Eastern time; and on auction day, Feb. 19th, starting at 8 am and lasting throughout the day. A full color catalog may be viewed online now, at www.mcinnisauctions.com.

John McInnis Auctioneers is the largest full-service auction house on Boston's North Shore. The firm's 12,000-square-foot gallery is a 1930s brick Art Deco building that once housed a grocery store. A full staff of experts is proficient in 18th, 19th and 20th century fine and decorative arts.

John McInnis Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single piece, a collection or an estate, you may call them at (978) 388-0400; or, you can e-mail them at mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com (mailto:mcinnisauctions@ayahoo.com). To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers and the auction planned for Sunday, February 19th, please log on to www.mcinnisauctions.com.

Contact
John McInnis
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:John McInnis Auctioneers
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Eames, Danish, Modern
Industry:Furniture
Location:Amesbury - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Hall Press Releases News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share