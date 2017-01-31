News By Tag
GES Auton, the Trend-leading Algo-ready Trading Platform will be Showcased at iFX EXPO Asia 2017
"iFX EXPO Asia is one of the largest financial B2B expositions in Asia, GES will be there to showcase a series of core products, especially Auton, our newly launched multi-asset and algo-ready trading platform. As platform supporting algo trading is rare in Hong Kong, we foresee that Auton will be one of the most trend-leading algo-ready platforms in Hong Kong. Auton allows traders to deploy existing trading strategies or script their own one in the platform and is able to implement the related trading strategies to make the most rational investing decisions and realize round-the-clock automated trading. During iFX EXPO, we will showcase Auton's features including algo trading kit, advanced charting and technical analysis etc. We look forward to meeting brokerages to discuss the latest trend of algo trading and share with them our trading solutions including TX-Hybrid, a position management system for A/B Book Mix model, professional MT4 bridge solution and securities trading system – GES EX." said Ken Chung, CTO of GES.
iFX EXPO Asia is a financial B2B exposition in Asia for brokers, service providers, introducing brokers and other trading and technology specialists. Visitors are able to gain insights into the latest trading technology and risk management solutions with GES representatives, as well as attend panels of leading experts to know more about the global market conditions.
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
For further information, please visit our website: www.ges.com.hk
