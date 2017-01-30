 
Colour U Cosmetics Partners with Sheen Magazine for Bronner Brothers Mid-Winter Beauty Show

Cosmetics Line is Featured at International Hair Show in Atlanta.
 
 
Colour U Cosmetics & Sheen Magazine Bronner Bros. 2017
Colour U Cosmetics & Sheen Magazine Bronner Bros. 2017
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Colour U Cosmetics is being featured by Sheen Magazine at the 70th Annual Bronner Brothers Mid-Winter Beauty Show. The Bronner Brothers International Hair Show is the world's largest multicultural beauty tradeshow for licensed cosmetology professionals, students, manufacturers and distributors. The bi annual event takes place February 11-13, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Downtown Atlanta 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30313 Hall C Booth 2008.

Colour U Cosmetics is a full cosmetics line that is geared toward women with olive to mahogany complexions.  The products are made with the finest ingredients in the cosmetic world. Colour U Cosmetics was created for the modern woman who knows what she wants. The line is a mixture of, classy and sophistication. The line also includes skin care products that specialize in making the face a perfect palette for make-up. Colour U is known for having true colors that are bold and vibrant. The Colour U Brand is quickly building a buzz in the beauty and entertainment industry. It is  becoming  a go to brand  by makeup artists on daytime television like ABC's The Real and on Cable HBO's Ballers. It has also been named one of the top three beauty brands to watch in 2017 by Essence Magazine.

About Sheen Magazine

Sheen Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman. The southern national lifestyle and beauty publication is the preeminent voice for the American beauty on new trends, techniques, and products. Sheen Magazine is a national and international distributed publication.

Published bi-monthly, Sheen Magazine maintains its influence by always remaining current on what is happening and what is to come with beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment.

About Bronner Bros.

Now in its seventh decade, the Bronner Bros. Beauty Show has been the premier

platform for global trends in multicultural beauty and style. From the sophisticated

stylings of First Lady Michelle Obama and Beyoncé's platinum braids in

Lemonade, to Oprah's voluminous curls, each of their stylists have participated in

the Bronner Bros. show. Nowhere else can one find this many beauty heavy hitters

under one roof. The market for multicultural beauty is an estimated $500B and growing. The

Bronner Bros. Beauty Show generates approximately $30M in revenue for the

city of Atlanta and attracts the best and brightest in the industry. During the three day

event, over 300 manufacturers, distributors, and retailers will showcase their

latest products and services in front of more than 40,000 cosmetology

professionals. The show agenda includes competitions, more than 100 classes,

speakers, panel discussions, networking and entertainment.

** Confirmed Celebrities***

RICK ROSS, K. MICHELLE, KOUNTRY WAYNE, YOUNG DRO, SHEKINAH JO, MISS LAWRENCE, MICAH STAMPLEY, DWIGHT EUBANKS, RAZOR CHIC OF ATLANTA, JJ WILLIAMS, STEVE BROWN, DEREK J

For more information about Colour U Cosmetics  or CEO Karen Stallings go to www.colourucosmetics.com. For media/press inquiries. brand partnerships, or events contact Rahru R. Arceneaux at hautechoclat.publicity@gmal.com Follow on all social media networks @colourucosmetics.
