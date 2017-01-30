News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Richard Jefferson, Esq. Offers 'Music Industry Packages' to ULMII Vocal and Songwriting Winners
LawyersRock.com Sponsors the Los Angeles and Baltimore 'Uplifting Minds II' National Talent Showcase Competitions
A former long time panelist of the 18 year-old community based "Uplifting Minds II" entertainment conference, Jefferson's legal experience includes working with and negotiating for Universal Records, Universal Music Publishing Group, EMI Publishing, Warner Bros., Disney, Nickelodeon, E!, Summit/Lionsgate and Netflix. Before partnering to form the law firm M.E.T.A. Law Group Richard's legal experience included working as in-house legal counsel for Virgin Records America. The "Music Industry Package" he is offering to the winners of the 2017 ULMII events, to be held in Baltimore Sat April 22, 2017 at Security Square Mall and in October in Hollywood, CA, include documents for many legal procedures such as working for hire, music collaboration, songwriting collaboration and many others.
The support of Richard Jefferson, Esq. for the extraordinarily talented participants at the ULMII events joins others that include Paul Gardner, II, president and founder of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com), offering "free business consult": Eunice Moseley, founder and coordinator of the ULMII entertainment conference, syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com) and president of Freelance Associates (PRSA), a public relations and business management consulting/strategic company, is offering a "free public relations or business management strategy"; Jeneanne Collins (Rebellious Beauty), an educator and stylist/make-
Other media sponsors include www.EURweb.com (over 85,000 visitors a week), Praise 98 FM's "Lady Charmaine Live" Show at www.Praise98F.com and www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com (over 60,000 hits a week). To see if you qualify to be one of the top ten acts to perform log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email Info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com. You can also call 562-424-3836 and ask for "Uplifting Minds II." www.UpliftingMinds2.com
Contact
Eunice Moseley
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse