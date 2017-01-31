News By Tag
Learn to Make Powerful Personal Connections for Business Success with Alan Cohen on the Moment Mas
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses the importance of personal connections with business accelerator and coach provocateur Alan S. Cohen
"What makes the difference is how you embark on making that connection,"
To create valuable relationships, Cohen recommends:
· Thinking of networking as farming rather than hunting
· Recognize connections as referral partners instead of clients
· Allot a certain number of coffee dates per month
· Meet people at places you'll already be
· Be intentional with whom you spend your time
"It's hard to stay connected because there's so much distraction,"
To listen to episode 20 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Walton in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day educational and networking conference taking place at Co-Work Connection Plus in Lawrenceville, NJ. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
