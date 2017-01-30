Marion T. Hack, Partner, Pepper Hamilton LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

News By Tag
About Marion T. Hack
Marion T. Hack is a partner in the Construction Practice Group of Pepper Hamilton LLP, resident in the Los Angeles office. Ms. Hack has 20 years of experience practicing in construction and commercial litigation. She is a first chair trial lawyer specializing in multimillion dollar claim disputes involving high profile, complex construction projects achieving either favorable settlements on behalf of her clients or taking those cases to trial resulting in positive verdicts or judgments. Notably, Ms. Hack obtained a $52,000,000 unanimous jury verdict in favor of the City of Victorville for the failed Foxborough Power Plant Project and defensed a $24,000,000 false claims act alleged violation. Ms. Hack is recognized as a leading construction lawyer by Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business; she is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell ®, and has been selected for inclusion in the 2012-16 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.
About Pepper Hamilton LLP
Pepper Hamilton's Construction Practice Group is one of the largest and most sophisticated in the country, ranked nationally by Chambers USA, U.S. News / Best Lawyers and similar publications. Their lawyers counsel clients on some of the biggest, most sophisticated construction projects in the world. Pepper has deep experience in critical industry sectors, particularly energy, pipelines and other infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and health care, manufacturing and process plants, and offices, hotels/resorts and residential. They are innovators in using project management and process improvement tools to drive efficiencies in matters of all size and type, utilize accurate and predictable budgets, and reduce overall costs. Pepper's expertise covers transactional and dispute resolution work on private projects, government projects, and private projects with government funding. Their lawyers have handled projects and cases in all parts of the United States – and around the world.
Event Synopsis:
Since 1986, the FCA has been the Justice Department's primary tool for recovering large sums of money obtained through alleged fraud on the federal fisc. And, it has proven to be a very effective tool, as the Justice Department's annual statistics show. In fiscal year 2016, for example, the Justice Department experienced its fourth consecutive year of FCA-related recoveries exceeding $3.5 billion.
Of note is the FCA's role in recovering billions of dollars in cases related to the health care industry. Of the federal government's $4.7 billion fiscal year 2016 recoveries, $2.5 billion came from the health care industry. For seven consecutive years, the Justice Department has reported recoveries from the health care industry exceeding $2 billion. However, the health care industry is not the only target for FCA suits. Nor is what many would view as typical "government contractors."
Moreover, under the FCA, a private individual (called a "relator" or "whistleblower")
What these latest statistics tell us is that FCA suits are not going away any time soon, and our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss not only FCA fundamentals but also the latest issues surrounding the FCA. This LIVE webcast aims to help you become well-versed in the FCA, its trends, and the latest developments.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• An Overview of the FCA
• The Justice Department's Fiscal Year 2016 Statistics
• The False Claims Act in 2017: Trends and Developments to Watch
• The "Implied Certification"
• Other Recent Supreme Court Activity
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly-focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
