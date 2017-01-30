News By Tag
Doctors Orthotics Introduces The Worlds Thinnest, Lightest, Strongest Orthotic: RX Graphite
From our R&D assets we introduce the Newest Reinforced Carbon Fiber Graphite Custom Orthotics. Our Pro Series Tier 5 RX Graphite, a breakthrough in technology...ultra-light, ultra-thin and virtually indestructible! (1.7mm thin)
Break resistant! Supports a deep heel cup up to 25 mm. Appropriate for all orthotics, but excels with low profile Men's & Women's dress shoes, Italian loafers and Athletic Cleats...An Amazing product!
Our Pro Series RX Graphite Carbon Fiber Orthotics will provide the best stability and support needed in your foot control. This is definitely our most lightweight, thin, durable and supportive in our orthotic line. These orthotics are functional in correcting improper foot alignment issues. They provide superior cushioning and shock absorption for all athletic & walking footwear.
Our Orthotics are Custom Made and are the same Orthotics as your Foot Doctor. The average cost in a Foot Doctors office for these type of Carbon Fiber Custom Orthotics is $700-800 per pair.
Our Pro Series RX Graphite Carbon Fiber Custom Orthotics can also be customized for people with Plantar Fasciitis, Morton's Neuroma, Overpronation, Supination, Flat Feet, Back Pain, Hallux Rigidus, Hallux Limitus, and other Foot Pain. We will customize these orthotics for any foot issues you may have and the type of shoe you wear.
Doctors Orthotics has developed a unique system that will enable everyone to have the benefits of Custom Orthotics at a fraction of the cost. Physicians have prescribed custom orthotics for many years and patients routinely pay $600, to $700, to $800 or more for the examination, fitting, and the actual orthotics themselves. But now, Doctors Orthotics makes it possible for everyone to buy factory direct and save hundreds of dollars.
We have literally helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in running, standing, and walking. We are so sure we can help you, we offer a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.
Visit Our Website To See The Worlds Thinest, Lightest, Strongest Orthotic: https://doctorsorthotics.com/
About Doctors Orthotics
Doctors Orthotics, based in San Diego, California, has over 40 years experience as one of the nation's leading orthotic laboratories specializing in the manufacture of running, walking, sports, and dress orthotics. Since 1972, we have literally helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in running, standing, and walking. We are so sure we can help you, we offer a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. We have helped thousands of people with their foot problems to achieve their maximum endurance in standing, walking, and running.
